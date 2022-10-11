The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 23 and September 29

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 23:

Kyle Nash, 32, of Charlton Avenue, Knaresborough, was fined £200 for breaching the requirements of a community order by missing unpaid-work sessions. Nash skipped appointments three times in July and August. The community order was imposed in April last year for threatening behaviour with intent to cause two named women harassment, alarm or distress.

Emily Harris-Jones, 18, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a 10-week suspended prison sentence for stealing two bottles of wine and breaching a previous suspended jail term. The theft occurred at Tesco on Cambridge Road, Harrogate, on September 13. The offence was committed during the operational period of an existing suspended sentence imposed in August for four counts of assault. The new sentence for the wine thefts was suspended for two years, during which time Harris-Jones must continue to comply with the original requirements of the order including an alcohol-treatment programme. She was also ordered to pay £150 compensation for damaging a window at a hostel in Harrogate on September 22.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 24:

Aaron Peter Wilson, 43, of Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, was ordered to pay £150 compensation and fined £80 for stealing a bike from a voluntary-run charity shop. The theft occurred at Resurrection Bikes in Harlow Terrace, Harrogate, on September 18. The shop recycles donated bikes for charity and is a not-for-profit organisation. Wilson was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge to fund victim services.Jason Mark Johnson, 24, received a 10-week jail sentence for burgling a designer-shoe shop in Harrogate town centre and stealing a car radio in a separate incident. Johnson, of no fixed address, broke into Daniel Footwear Ltd in Parliament Street overnight on August 22 or the early hours of the following morning, with intent to steal. On September 22, he stole an Alpine car radio belonging to a named man on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. The jail sentence was imposed due to the seriousness of the offences, Johnson’s “flagrant disregard for people and property” and his criminal record. He was also ordered to pay a £154 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for interfering with a motor vehicle, namely a Nissan Duke, on Granby Road, Harrogate, with the intention of stealing the vehicle or its contents or parts.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 26:

Paul Andrew Owen, 38, was given a 26-week suspended jail sentence for “appalling” assaults on a named man and woman at a property in Boroughbridge. The incident occurred at a house on Springfield Road on December 27 last year. Owen, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting the male victim, causing actual bodily harm, and assaulting the female victim. During the 12-month suspension period, Owen must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victims or going to their homes or workplaces. He was ordered to pay £100 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 28:

Businessman Ryan Green, 46, of South Drive, Harrogate, was fined £666 and had three points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was in a Range Rover which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on the A65 at Skipton on May 4, 2021. There was no driving disqualification because Green, who runs a glass business, needed his car for work. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £67 surcharge.

Eighty-seven-year-old Gwyneth Pettit, of Timble, Otley, was fined £153 and had five points added to her licence for driving without due care and attention. She was in a Honda Jazz which was driven carelessly in Sowerby Lane, Harrogate, on April 24. She was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Ryan McHale, 39, of Park View, Wetherby, was fined £261 and had three points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to work and family commitments. He was in a Land Rover Disco-Y Sport which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on the B6479 at Settle on August 7 last year. McHale, regional account manager for a health-care company, was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Neil Simon Franklin, 59, of Allanfield Terrace, Wetherby, was fined £384 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B1224 at Bickerton. He was in a VW Passat which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on July 19, 2021. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £38 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 29:

A 77-year-old woman was given a 25-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while almost three times the legal alcohol limit. Jean Marston, of White Wall Lane, Felliscliffe, was stopped in Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate, on March 17, when a drink-drive test revealed she had 229mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. The pensioner was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

John Noddings, 58, of Fisher Gardens, Knaresborough, was fined £80 for sending a threatening letter to a named woman. He admitted sending a letter which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the victim. The offence occurred on January 24. Noddings was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Vladislav Zaiko, 21, of Pinewood Drive, Harrogate, was given a four-month suspended prison sentence for carrying a knife at a bar in the town centre. He was caught with the weapon at the Revolucion De Cuba bar in Parliament Street on September 12. As part of the suspended sentence, Zaiko must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. He was also banned from entering Revolucion De Cuba and Mojos Bar, on the same street, for 12 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Steve Ledger, 34, of Smithfield Hall, Middlesmoor, was given a 14-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped at Scar House in Lofthouse, near Patelely Bridge, on April 23, when a blood test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Emily Gibbon, 22, of Ashfield Close, Pateley Bridge, received a 20-month motoring ban for drink-driving. She was stopped in Quarry Moor Lane, Ripon, on September 15, when a breath test revealed she was twice the legal alcohol limit. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £120.