The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 21 and September 22

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 20:

Businessman Jordan Gibson, 45, of Sleights Lane, Kettlesing, was fined £428 and had six points added to his licence for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Range Rover when the offence occurred in Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, on December 8, 2022. Gibson, the owner of a golf club in Bradford, was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £171, but there was no driving ban because he lived in a rural location and needed his vehicle for work and family commitments.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 21:

Harrogate Magistrates Court