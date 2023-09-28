The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 21 and September 22
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 20:
Businessman Jordan Gibson, 45, of Sleights Lane, Kettlesing, was fined £428 and had six points added to his licence for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Range Rover when the offence occurred in Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, on December 8, 2022. Gibson, the owner of a golf club in Bradford, was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £171, but there was no driving ban because he lived in a rural location and needed his vehicle for work and family commitments.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 21:
Ferenc Aron Varga, 28, of Cold Bath Rad, Harrogate, received a 16-week jail sentence for breaching a community order. The original order was imposed in August for assaulting and stalking a woman in Harrogate. He breached the order by committing another offence while it was in force. A jail sentence was imposed because of Varga’s “persistent failure to comply with (the) requirements of a community order and a suspended-sentence order and the commission of a new breach of a restraining order”.