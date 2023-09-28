News you can trust since 1836
The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 21 and September 22

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 20:

Businessman Jordan Gibson, 45, of Sleights Lane, Kettlesing, was fined £428 and had six points added to his licence for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Range Rover when the offence occurred in Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, on December 8, 2022. Gibson, the owner of a golf club in Bradford, was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £171, but there was no driving ban because he lived in a rural location and needed his vehicle for work and family commitments.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 21:

Harrogate Magistrates CourtHarrogate Magistrates Court
Ferenc Aron Varga, 28, of Cold Bath Rad, Harrogate, received a 16-week jail sentence for breaching a community order. The original order was imposed in August for assaulting and stalking a woman in Harrogate. He breached the order by committing another offence while it was in force. A jail sentence was imposed because of Varga’s “persistent failure to comply with (the) requirements of a community order and a suspended-sentence order and the commission of a new breach of a restraining order”.