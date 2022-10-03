The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 20 and September 23

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 20:

Mark Joseph Rodman, 61, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, received an eight-week jail sentence for a two-month harassment campaign against a named woman. Rodman pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred between May 15 and July 27, during which time he bombarded the Harrogate woman with phone calls and sent her “numerous” unwanted text messages. The jail sentence was imposed because of Rodman’s “flagrant disregard” for court orders and his record of previous offending. He was also slapped with a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim and going to her home or workplace. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.

Yasmin Jade Harper, 21, of Broomfield, Birstwith, was given a 14-month motoring ban for drink-driving in Harrogate. She was stopped at Asda on Bower Road on March 27, when a breath test revealed she was over the drink-drive limit. Harper was fined £337 and ordered to pay £300 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Lee David Challis, 33, of Hazel Road, Boroughbridge, was fined £600 and had eight points added to his licence for driving without insurance, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to work and family commitments. The offence was detected on Low Watch Road, Pateley Bridge, on Boxing Day 2020. The self-employed construction worker was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £60 statutory surcharge.

A council worker was fined £286 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance in Harrogate, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Christopher James Tupling, 42, of Grave Park View, Harrogate, was driving a Honda Civic without insurance in West Park when the offence was detected on November 8, 2020. No disqualification was imposed because of Tupling’s working commitments as a joiner with Harrogate Borough Council, his health issues and he needed his car for work. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 21:

Bryon Humphries, 61, of Harrogate Road, Ripon, received an absolute discharge but had six points added to his licence for careless driving and having no motoring insurance. He was driving a Ford Ranger when the offences occurred at the Thurncon Roundabout in Thirsk on June 28, 2016.

Ian Tannahill, 30, of Manor Gardens, Killinghall, received a 12-month motoring ban and was fined £495 for driving without insurance. He was driving a Citroen when the offence occurred on the A59 in Harrogate on May 5. There were no separate penalties for careless driving and having no licence. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £50 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 22:

Harry Cavadias, 20, of Church Lane, Hampsthwaite, received an 18-month motoring ban for drink-driving in Harrogate. He was stopped at the junction of Skipton Road and Crowberry Drive on September 3, when a breath test revealed he was almost twice the legal alcohol limit. Cavadias had 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £140.

Robert Eames, 20, from Asenby, was given a 16-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was in a Nissan Juke which was stopped in Sharrow Lane, Ripon, on July 12, when a drug-drive test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. Eames, of Asenby Village, was fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £74 surcharge.

Adrian Pinkney, 48, of Hill Top Close, Harrogate, received a 14-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped on Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, on September 2, when a breath test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Jamie Stewart, 27, of Winksley Lane, Aldfield, was fined over £1,000 and had eight points added to his licence after he failed to report an accident in which his Renault vehicle caused damage to a tree. The accident occurred in Mallorie Park Drive, Ripon, on June 12. Stewart failed to report the accident “as soon as was reasonably practicable”. The eight penalty points meant that Stewart, who runs a painting-and-decorating business, was liable for disqualification, but he wasn’t banned due to mitigating circumstances, namely his work commitments. He was fined £1,166 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £117. There was no separate penalty for driving without due care and attention.

Andrew Gibson, 59, of Low Skellgate, Ripon, was fined £200 for endangering the safety of others by driving over a level crossing when the warning signals were on and failing to shut the gate. The offence occurred at the Oakwood Farm crossing on York Road, Knaresborough, on June 7, 2021. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 23:

John James Burrell, 58, of Bondgate Green Close, Ripon, was given a 28-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Old Market Place, Ripon, on August 10, when a breath test showed he had 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Burrell was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with an £80 surcharge.

Claire Hayley Read, 27, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was given a 14-week suspended prison sentence for religiously aggravated assault and threatening behaviour against a named man. Read assaulted and threatening the man in Fairfax Avenue on October 9, 2020. The court found that the offences were both racially and religiously aggravated. The 14-week jail sentence was suspended for 12 months, during which time Read must take part in a 90-day alcohol-abstinence programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was also ordered to pay the victim £100 compensation and £250 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £128. There was no separate penalty for failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on August 22 this year, an offence under the Bail Act.

Tudor-Marius Poalelungi, 23, of Claro Avenue, Harrogate, received a three-month motoring ban for failing to report an accident after his Honda Civic collided with a Skoda vehicle in the town centre. The offence occurred on July 27 last year when his vehicle damaged a Skoda Superb in Dragon Parade. Poalelungi then failed to report the accident “as soon as was reasonably practicable”. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £34 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Liam John Byrne, 35, of Hyde Park Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for seven separate thefts from Asda in which he stole over £300 of goods in the space of five months. The thefts occurred at the supermarket on Bower Road between November 2021 and May this year. Byrne stole an array of goods including numerous bottles of alcohol, energy drinks, a DVD player, a HD multi-media cable, sleeping bags, a survival kit, Pokemon cards and food including steaks, pork loins and Ben & Jerries ice cream. As part of the order, Byrne must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay Asda over £325 compensation for the thefts and £85 prosecution costs, along with a £95 victim surcharge.