The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 12 and September 18

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:21 BST
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 12:

Anthony Clive Brazil, 65, from Bouthwaite, was fined £146 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B6451 at Dacre. He was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander which was travelling at a speed above the 30mph limit in October 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £56 statutory surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 13:

Harrogate Magistrates Court
Liam Goodchild, 31, of Tyson Place, Harrogate, was fined £130 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro at a speed above the 30mph limit in Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, on October 18 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £52 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 14:

Sean Nolan, 36, of Highwayman Road, Boroughbridge, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was driving a VW Golf which was stopped in Starbeck on December 20 last year. A blood test revealed he was more than twice the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £162 and ordered to pay £250 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 18:

Adam Smith, 40, of Blossomgate, Ripon, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order prohibits Smith from pestering, intimidating, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him entering her street in Tockwith.