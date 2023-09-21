The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 12 and September 18
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 12:
Anthony Clive Brazil, 65, from Bouthwaite, was fined £146 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B6451 at Dacre. He was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander which was travelling at a speed above the 30mph limit in October 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £56 statutory surcharge.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 13:
Liam Goodchild, 31, of Tyson Place, Harrogate, was fined £130 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro at a speed above the 30mph limit in Leadhall Lane, Harrogate, on October 18 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £52 surcharge.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 14:
Sean Nolan, 36, of Highwayman Road, Boroughbridge, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was driving a VW Golf which was stopped in Starbeck on December 20 last year. A blood test revealed he was more than twice the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £162 and ordered to pay £250 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 18:
Adam Smith, 40, of Blossomgate, Ripon, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order prohibits Smith from pestering, intimidating, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him entering her street in Tockwith.