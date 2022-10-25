The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 7 and October 14

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 7:

Stephen Lewis, 50, of St Wilfrid’s Gardens, Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for stealing cider and a bottle of Southern Comfort from Sainsbury’s. The thefts occurred at the store in Market Place, Ripon, on January 31. He was ordered to pay Sainsbury’s £21 compensation for the theft of the Southern Comfort. There was no compensation order for the cider because its value was unknown.

Elaine Manaley, 55, of Dene Park, Harrogate, was fined £250 for sending a hoax message on a public electronic communications network. She admitted sending a message which she knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety. The offence occurred between August 14 and September 4. She was also ordered to pay a £100 surcharge to fund victim services.

The latest cases to be held at Harrogate Magistrates' Court from October 7 to October 14.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 10:

Richard Harker Brown, 65, of Prince Rupert Drive, Tockwith, received a 12-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped on the B1224 at Wetherby on September 22, when a breath test revealed he was over the legal limit. Brown was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 11:

Caitlyn Donnelly, 20, of Berry’s Avenue, Knaresborough, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence-protection order to prevent her harassing a named man. The order stipulates that Donnelly must not intimidate, harass or pester the named man nor threaten or inflict any violence towards him. She must also not contact him nor go to his address in Knaresborough.

Nathan Brady, 32, of Durham Way, Harrogate, received an 18-week jail sentence for threatening behaviour and failing to surrender to court custody. Brady threatened a named man at a property in Spa Lane, Harrogate, on September 14, causing the victim to fear violence would be used against him. He was given a 16-week jail sentence for that offence and an extra two weeks, to run consecutively, for failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on September 29 after he was released on bail. The total 18-week sentence was imposed because the offences occurred while Brady was on a four-month suspended prison term for a previous offence of carrying a blade. The suspended sentence was activated, meaning Brady will have to serve an additional four months, consecutive to the 18-week sentence for the substantive offences. He was ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 12:

Luke Selway, 23, of Langsett Grove, Harrogate, received a six-month motoring ban and fined £660 for failing to identify the driver in a suspected speeding offence. Selway failed to provide information to the Traffic Bureau as to the identity of the driver involved in the alleged motoring offence. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £66 statutory surcharge. A separate allegation that he broke a 30mph speed limit on the A61 Leeds Road in Harrogate on April 23 was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Lauren Courtney Jones, of Bond End, Knaresborough, was fined £185 and had three points added to her licence for speeding in Killinghall. She was in a VW Golf which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on Mill Garth South on June 26 last year. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Laurent Olivier McNamara, 39, of Mowbray Square, Harrogate, was fined over £200 and had nine points added to her licence after she was caught speeding twice in as many days. She was in a Skoda Kamiq which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph on the A64 at York Racecourse on November 24 last year. There was no separate penalty for that offence, but six points were added to her licence. Two days later, she was in the same Skoda which was driven at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit on the A59 at Prior’s Bridge in Draughton, North Yorkshire. For that offence, she was fined £233 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge. She also had a further three points added to her licence. A separate allegation that she failed to give information to the Traffic Bureau relating to the identity of the driver in an alleged motoring offence was withdrawn by the prosecution.

James Bradley, 36, of Beech Street, Harrogate, was issued with a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing and threatening a named woman. Under the order, Bradley must not intimidate, pester or harass the woman, nor contact or threaten her with unlawful violence. It also bans him from going near her home in Harrogate.

Marc Elieas Youssef, 39, of Grove Road, Harrogate, received an 18-month motoring ban after he was found guilty of drug-driving. He was stopped in Mornington Crescent, Harrogate, on April 1, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product. He was fined £519 and ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs, along with a £62 surcharge. He was fined a further £100 for failing to turn up at court on October 10 having been released on bail.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 13:

Anna Balan, 34, of St Wilfrid’s Crescent, Ripon, received a 20-month motoring ban for drink-driving in Harrogate town centre. Balan was stopped in Cheltenham Parade on September 25 when a breath test revealed an alcohol reading of 61mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Balan was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Nicholas Wild, of Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £120 for possessing cocaine. He was caught with the Class A drug in Harrogate on May 17, 2021. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Wendy Wilkinson, 36, of Strawberry Dale Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £80 after she admitted fraud. Wilkinson dishonestly made a false representation by using a bank card belonging to a named woman at Oakdale Service Station on Ripon Road on September 22. She was ordered to pay £87 compensation to the victim and £85 costs, along with a £32 surcharge.

Thomas Christopher Watson, 29, of Millfield Street, Pateley Bridge, was given a 12-month community order for outraging public decency and behaving in an indecent manner in Harrogate town centre. He performed a lewd act in a public car park in Station Parade on September 3. As part of the order, Watson must complete 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 14:

