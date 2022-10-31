The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 18 and October 21

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 18:

Jonathan Procter, 43, of Coppice Gate, Harrogate, was fined £61 for driving without a licence. The offence was detected in Bondgate, Ripon, on September 24 last year. Procter was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

Vikki Fletcher, 43, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received a 12-month conditional discharge for obstructing a police officer and driving a Ford Fiesta without insurance or a licence. She assaulted the police constable on the A658 Pool Bank on New Road, Harrogate, on August 9, when she was arrested for the driving matters. Fletcher was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge to fund victim services. She was given a 12-month motoring ban for the driving offences.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 19:

Fiona Lettice Johnson, 36, of Manor Road, Killinghall, was fined £300 for failing to comply with post-custodial supervision requirements. Johnson missed four probation appointments between April 6 and May 5 in breach of the order following a period of imprisonment.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 20:

Joel Rayiru, 37, of East Parade, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for assaulting a police officer. Rayiru was found guilty of the assault, which occurred in Coppice Drive, Harrogate, on May 30. He was ordered to pay £500 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Jack Tate, 26, of Laverton Gardens, Harrogate, was given a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped on Leeds Road, Harrogate, on July 15, when a drug-drive test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £24 surcharge.

Gary Watson, 26, of Cawthorne Avenue, Harrogate, received a 17-month motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being arrested on suspicion of a driving offence. Watson was asked to undergo a breath test at Harrogate Police Station on September 10 but failed to do so. He was also made subject to a 12-month community order which includes 40 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114.

Dan Swift, 21, of Fewston Crescent, Harrogate, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order for the protection of a named woman. Under the order, Swift must not contact, pester, intimidate or harass the woman, nor inflict or threaten violence towards her. He must also not go anywhere near her home in Harrogate.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 21:

Marna Elizabeth Montgomery, 54, of Rutland Road, Harrogate, was given a 32-month motoring ban after she admitted driving while over three times the legal alcohol limit. She was stopped on Leeds Road, Harrogate, on February 25. A drink-drive test revealed she had 124mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg, which means Montgomery was about three-and-a-half times the legal limit. She also admitted causing an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle and failing to stop and provide her driver and personal details after the accident. In addition to the driving ban, she was given a 12-month community order which includes a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and 216 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.