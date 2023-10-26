The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 17 and October 20

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 17:

Skyler Zielinski, 36, of Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, received an 18-week suspended prison sentence for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing a supervision appointment in August and failing to keep in touch with his supervisor. The order had been imposed in December last year for assaulting a named man in Harrogate and shoplifting. A custodial sentence, albeit suspended for 12 months, was imposed because of Zielinski’s “flagrant disregard” for court orders and his criminal record. He was also slapped with an exclusion order which bans him entering Waitrose and I’Anson Jewellers in Harrogate for the next 12 months. He must also complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Jack Milner, 26, of Dudley Walk, Ripon, received a six-month motoring ban for driving without insurance. The offence was detected in Langcliffe Avenue, Harrogate, on July 3 last year. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a £72 surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and with a rear tyre that was not of the requisite tread depth.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 20:

Joshua Bridgett-Tomkinson, 26, of School Lane, Spofforth, was made to carry out further rehabilitation work after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by skipping a rehabilitation appointment in September. To mark the breach, he was ordered to complete up to six days’ rehabilitation activity.

Matthew Lladipo Falokun, 21, of Ribblehead Road, Harrogate, was ordered to complete further rehabilitation work after he admitted breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements by missing two unpaid-work appointments in August and September. He was made to complete up to 10 days’ extra rehabilitation activity.

Piotr Kotula, 44, of Kingsley Park Road, Harrogate, was fined £576 for assaulting a named woman. The offence occurred at a property in Harrogate. There was no separate penalty for harassing the victim in December last year, including by continually calling her without her permission. He was made to pay a £230 victim surcharge but there was no order for costs.