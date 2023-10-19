The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 10 and October 12

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 10:

Isaac Joshua Merchant, 20, of Richmond Holt, Harrogate, was fined over £1,000 and had nine points added to his licence for failing to stop after a road-traffic accident in which a named man was injured. Merchant admitted being the driver of a BMW owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person. The offence occurred in Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate, on December 1 last year. He was fined £1,115 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a £446 statutory surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leroy McFarlane, 25, of Park Row, Knaresborough, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order prohibits McFarlane from pestering, intimidating, contacting or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him entering her address in Knaresborough.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 11:

Paul Dolphin, 49, of Valley Drive, Harrogate, was fined £307 and had four points added to his licence for speeding on the A19 at Thirsk. He was driving a BMW vehicle which was travelling above the 70mph limit in September 2021. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a statutory surcharge of £123.

Thomas Leggett, 32, of North Grove Crescent, Wetherby, was fined £293 and had six points added to his licence for driving without a licence. He was driving a BMW 1 Series when the offence was detected on the A63 Selby Bypass on February 24. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a statutory surcharge of £117. There was no separate penalty for driving without a test certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 12: