The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 29 and December 1

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 29:

James Rycroft, 51, of Church Lane, South Stainley, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding in Killinghall. He was driving a Porsche Taycan which was travelling above the 30mph limit in Mill Garth South on October 25 last year. He was fined £346 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £138.

Stephen Gregory Todd, 78, of Townend Close, Marton-cum-Grafton, was given a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding at Whitwell Hill. He was driving a Ford Transit which was travelling at over 60mph on the A64 on February 24. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £16 surcharge.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 30:

Leanne Thompson, 33, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent her harassing a named man. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits Thompson from intimidating and pestering the Knaresborough man and threatening or inflicting violence on or towards him. It also bans her contacting him and going to his address during the operational period of the order.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 1:

Jonathan Bogg, 32, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £50 for failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended prison sentence. He breached the order by failing to attend two rehabilitation-activity appointments in July and October. The suspended sentence wasn’t activated because the court deemed it “unjust in all the circumstances” as the defendant was complying with the other elements of the order.