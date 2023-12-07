The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 29 and December 1
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 29:
James Rycroft, 51, of Church Lane, South Stainley, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding in Killinghall. He was driving a Porsche Taycan which was travelling above the 30mph limit in Mill Garth South on October 25 last year. He was fined £346 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £138.
Stephen Gregory Todd, 78, of Townend Close, Marton-cum-Grafton, was given a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding at Whitwell Hill. He was driving a Ford Transit which was travelling at over 60mph on the A64 on February 24. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £16 surcharge.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 30:
Leanne Thompson, 33, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent her harassing a named man. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits Thompson from intimidating and pestering the Knaresborough man and threatening or inflicting violence on or towards him. It also bans her contacting him and going to his address during the operational period of the order.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 1:
Jonathan Bogg, 32, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £50 for failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended prison sentence. He breached the order by failing to attend two rehabilitation-activity appointments in July and October. The suspended sentence wasn’t activated because the court deemed it “unjust in all the circumstances” as the defendant was complying with the other elements of the order.
Jason Macleod, 38, of Stonefall Place, Harrogate, was given a four-month curfew after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order by missing two unpaid-work sessions in September without reasonable excuse. The original order - which was imposed in July after Macleod was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a named man at the Harts Horn Hotel in Knaresborough - was revoked and replaced with a new one which includes a four-month, electronically monitored curfew which prohibits him leaving his home between 7pm and 7am daily.