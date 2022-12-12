The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 28 and December 3

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 28:

Matthew Tuck, 28, of Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate, received a 22-week jail sentence for burgling a Co-op store and assaulting a police officer. The assault occurred in Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate, on May 20. Tuck was ordered to pay the officer £100 compensation. The burglary occurred at the Co-op in St Winifreds Avenue, Harrogate, on November 26. He admitted burglary and stealing food items of a value unknown. The jail sentence was imposed because it was in breach of a post-custodial supervision order and was aggravated by Tuck’s record.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 29:

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court

Mark Sheen, 43, of Springfield Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £666 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A65 at Settle. He was in an Audi S3 which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on May 7. He was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £66 statutory surcharge.

Luke Nellist, 23, of Holmfield Road, Ripon, was disqualified from driving for 90 days for speeding on the A1(M) at Boroughbridge. He was in a Vauxhall Astra which was driven at a speed exceeding the 70mph limit on June 9. He was fined £140 and ordered to pay £110 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Keaton Hornsby-Shawe, 26, of Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order prohibiting him from harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, bans Shawe from contacting, intimidating, harassing or pestering the woman or going to her address in Harrogate.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 30:

John Crutchley, 28, of Horsefair, Boroughbridge, received a 12-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped on the B6265 at Risplith on May 30, when a blood test revealed he was over the drink-drive limit. He was fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £112.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 1:

Kelsey Kitchingham, 26, of Third Avenue, Wetherby, was given a 12-month community order for shoplifting. He stole a Christmas wreath worth £59.99 from The Range in Darlington. On the same day, he stole three Sandstrom webcams and a Panasonic landline phone worth £269.96 from Currys in Darlington. As part of the order, Kitchingham must complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Samuel Dean, 19, of Morel Grove, Harrogate, received a 17-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped on Harlow Moor Road, Harrogate, on November 14, when a breath test showed he was almost twice the drink-drive limit. He was fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £148.

Roger James Dobbs, 35, of High Street, Knaresborough, was fined £80 and had six points added to his licence for driving while disqualified. He was driving a BMW 3 Series when the offence was detected on Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough, on September 17. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Andrew Philip Platt, 47, was fined £40 for possessing cannabis at his home in St Andrews Walk, Harrogate. He was caught with the Class B drug on July 29. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £16 surcharge.

Scott Ryan Cooper, 29, of Castle Hill Grove, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a named man inside a bar in the town centre. The incident occurred in Parliament Street on March 19. As part of the order, Cooper must complete 120 hours’ unpaid work. He was also made to pay £100 compensation to the victim and £85 costs, along with a £95 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 2:

Allan Clemmit, 30, of Kirkham Grove, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out an extra 10 days’ rehabilitation activity for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing two probation appointments in September and November.

Samuel Neil Dobbs, 37, of Devonshire Place, Harrogate, was jailed for 22 weeks for shoplifting, assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to custody. Dobbs stole a bottle of wine from Tesco Express in York city centre on May 25 and another bottle of wine from Iceland on Vernon Road, Scarborough, on June 8. He stole three bottles of wine from Sainsburys on Ramshill Road, Scarborough, on March 6. The jail sentence was imposed because of his record of previous offending. He was ordered to pay £15.90 compensation for the theft from the Sainsburys store. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on July 21 and assaulting a police officer in St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, on June 9.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 3: