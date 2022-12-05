The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 18 and November 24

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 18:

Jeremy Hodson, 53, of East Parade, Harrogate, was fined £333 for causing over £1,000 damage to a vehicle. The offence occurred on May 6, when Hodson damaged a Nissan Qashqai in Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the owner and £85 prosecution costs, along with a £34 victim surcharge.

Jason Lee Mitchell, 45, from Ripley, was fined £40 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Mitchell, of Ripley Castle, breached the order by missing a probation appointment in June without lawful excuse.

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court

Joel Rayiru, 37, of East Parade, Harrogate, admitted possessing cocaine but escaped punishment because of the time he had already served on custodial remand. He was caught with the Class A drug in Coppice Drive, Harrogate, on May 30. However, his detention was deemed served by reason of the time he had already spent in custody.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 21:

Simon Donno, 35, of Ripon Road, Wormald Green, admitted breaching a domestic-violence protection order by sending a text message to a named woman when he was banned from contacting her. The offence happened at an address in Briggate, Knaresborough, on November 16. Donno escaped punishment because of the time he had already spent in custody.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 23:

Amy Louise Smith, 35, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out extra rehabilitation work after breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the 12-month order by missing two probation appointments in July and September. The court ordered Smith to complete up to two days’ rehabilitation activity.

Lisa McCulloch, 46, of Wentworth Crescent, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged motoring offence. The offence occurred at the North Yorkshire Traffic Bureau on November 2 last year when McCulloch failed to give police information relating to a driver involved in the alleged offence. She was fined £115 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £34 surcharge. A separate allegation that she broke a 30mph speed limit on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, in July 2021, was withdrawn by the prosecution.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 24:

Carl Jay Cervi, 43, of no fixed address, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a named woman in Knaresborough. The attack happened on November 7. Cervi must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity as part of the order. He was made to pay £100 compensation to the victim.

Bethany Coupland, 23, of Hereford Way, Boroughbridge, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. She was driving a Renault Clio which was stopped on the A59 York Road in Flaxby on August 2. A blood test revealed she was over the specified limit for cannabis. She was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £140.

Mark Cedric Johnson, 51, of York Place, Knaresborough, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, on August 25, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £40 and made to pay a £16 statutory surcharge.

Patrick Randle, 22, of Albany Road, Harrogate, was fined £484 and had eight points added to his licence for failing to stop after a road-traffic accident. Randle was driving a Mercedes which was driven in such a way that caused damage to another vehicle on Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough, on July 31. He admitted the offence, as well as failing to stop and provide his details. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £194. There were no separate penalties for driving without due care and attention and failing to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable.

Scott Jon Bradley, 44, of Brewerton Street, Knaresborough, was given an 18-month community order for assaulting a named man. The attack occurred at a property in Princess Avenue, Knaresborough, on September 10. Under the order, Bradley must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation. He was also made to pay £300 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

