The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 17 and November 22

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 17:

Scott Jon Bradley, 45, of Thistle Hill, Knaresborough, was re-sentenced for assaulting a named man. The original community order, imposed in November last year, was revoked and replaced with a new order which includes up to nine days’ rehabilitation activity. Bradley was also fined £320. The assault occurred at a property in Princess Avenue, Knaresborough, in September 2022.

Harris Munir Hendry-Hussain, 22, of Swinton Court, Harrogate, was fined £75 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the community requirements by missing unpaid-work sessions in August and September.

Convicted drug offender Ben Hay, 36, of Scargill Road, Harrogate, was fined £107 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by skipping two unpaid-work appointments in August without reasonable excuse. The original community order, imposed in December last year after Hay was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, was revoked and replaced with a new order which includes up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Samuel Hughes, 46, of Swarcliffe Road, Harrogate, received a 22-week prison sentence after breaching a court order and insulting magistrates. Hughes was found guilty of breaching a suspended jail sentence by failing to comply with community requirements, namely a Building Better Relationships programme. He wasn’t punished for the breach, but was sentenced for the original offence, namely assaulting a named woman at a property in Pannal, which resulted in an 18-week suspended jail sentence in May last year. That sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, was activated and Hughes received a consecutive four-week prison sentence for wilfully insulting Harrogate magistrates when the sentence was being passed down. He used “foul and abusive language to the (magistrates’) bench upon sentence being pronounced”, kicked court furniture and attempted to resist when prison officers tried to place him in handcuffs. The two consecutive sentences resulted in a total 22-week immediate prison sentence.

Jack Lucas, 22, of Kenyon Court, Harrogate, was fined £80 after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing an unpaid-work session in April and a probation appointment in October. The original order, imposed in June last year after Lucas was convicted of carrying a knife in Harrogate town centre, was revoked. He was re-sentenced for the original offence which resulted in a new community order including up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 22: