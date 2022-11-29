The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 15 and November 18

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 15:

Sophie Knox, 39, from Eavestone, was fined £100 and had three points added to her licence for speeding on the B6451 at Dacre. She was in a Range Rover which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on June 26 last year. Knox, of Eavestone to Brim House Farm, was also ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge.

Jonathan French, 47, from Knaresborough, was fined £623 for threatening behaviour towards two police officers. The incident occurred at French’s property in Coverdale Drive on June 5. He was ordered to pay each of the officers £100 compensation and £620 prosecution costs, along with a victim surcharge of £62.

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court

Jonathan Smith, 29, of Birch Grove, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order which prohibits him from harassing a named woman. Under the 28-day order, Smith must not pester or intimidate the woman, threaten her with violence or contact her. It also precludes him from going to her address in Harrogate during the operational period of the order.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 16:

Matthew Charles Cobley, 47, of New Road, Ripon, was fined £180 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver involved in suspected road-traffic offences. The offence occurred at the North Yorkshire Traffic Bureau on July 15 last year when he failed to provide police with information relating to a driver involved in the alleged offences. Cobley was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 statutory surcharge. Two further allegations of speeding on the A19 at Borrowby and not having proper control of a vehicle on May 28 last year were withdrawn by the prosecution.

Timothy Evershed, 52, of Bar Lane, Knaresborough, was given a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on the A168 at Asenby. He was in a Ford Transit which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on February 18. He was fined £96 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Samuel Jordan, 22, of Dragon Parade, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for driving a Ford Transit van when he didn’t have proper control of the vehicle. The offence occurred on January 25. He was fined £123 and- ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 17:

William Henley Davey, 19, of Malden Road, Harrogate, was given a two-year motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis following a suspected driving offence. Davey admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath upon request at Harrogate Police Station. The offence, on October 28, was in breach of an existing community order. The court revoked that order and imposed a new 12-month community punishment under which Davey must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114. The original order was imposed in May for the theft of four designer coats worth over £2,000 from a man’s flat on Swan Road, Harrogate.

Serena Eschoe, 24, of Regent Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £900 for assaulting a police officer. The incident occurred in Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate, on October 28. She was ordered to pay the officer £50 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and a £360 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly in the Taproom at Roosters’ brewery in Hornbeam Park Avenue on the same date.

Jarrod Wyndham Hamblett, 47, of Woodfield Drive, Harrogate, received a three-year motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis following a suspected driving offence. Hamblett admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at Harrogate Police Station on October 27. He also admitted causing a road accident and failing to stop in Cecil Street, Harrogate, on the same date. Hamblett was given a 12-month community order which includes 300 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Stephen Plaxton, 22, of Kirkgate, Ripon, was fined £80 for possessing cannabis. He was caught with the Class B drug on Leeds Road, Harrogate, on June 13. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Gary William Bowes, 33, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £128 for assaulting a named woman at the Tesco store on Cambridge Road. The attack occurred on November 2. Bowes was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £51 surcharge. There were no separate penalties for stealing a crate of beer from the supermarket on the same date and being drunk and disorderly in Ashfield Terrace, Harrogate, on July 25.

Julija Karklina, 19, of High Skellgate, Ripon, was fined £120 and had six points added to her licence for driving without insurance. The teenager was driving a BMW 5 Series in Nunwick on October 13 when the offence was detected. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £51 surcharge.

The following cases were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 18:

Aaron Bussey, 25, of Back High Street, Pateley Bridge, was jailed for three months for “flagrant disregard” of a community order. Bussey breached the order on four occasions by skipping probation appointments and unpaid-work sessions. He missed two unpaid-work sessions in September and October and failed to attend two probation appointments. The original order was imposed in August after Bussey sent “numerous” voicemail and video messages to a named man, causing fear of violence.

Christopher James Earle, 47, of Dragon Avenue, Harrogate, was jailed for nine months for assaulting a police officer, breaching a suspended prison sentence and racially aggravated threatening behaviour towards a named man. The incidents occurred in Harrogate on February 25. Earle was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128. The court heard that Earle had a “flagrant disregard for people and property”. The violent incidents were in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed in October last year for possessing a blade at St John’s Church in Bilton Lane, Harrogate.

Sarah Jane Walsh, 39, of St Andrew’s Grove, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work for breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing an unpaid-work session in June and skipping a probation appointment in October. The original order was made in December last year after Walsh was convicted of assault. This was revoked and replaced with a new 18-month community order which includes unpaid work and up to 18 days’ rehabilitation activity.

