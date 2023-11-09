The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 1 and November 3
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 1:
Tyler Lee Townend, 20, of Beechwood Terrace, Markington, received a six-month motoring ban for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged road-traffic offence. It was proved in Townend’s absence that he failed to give Harrogate police information relating to the driver of a Mini alleged to have been involved in a motoring offence. He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £150.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 3:
Samantha Hardy, 43, of Bewerley Road, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work for breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments in September. To mark the breach, she was ordered to complete up to three extra rehabilitation days and pay £85 costs.
Noah Oliver Munson, 18, of Southgate, Ripon, was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing unpaid-work sessions in June and a probation appointment in October. To mark the breach, he was also ordered to complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. The original community order was imposed in January for stealing four classic motorbikes from a named man at an address in Greenfields Drive, Harrogate, in March 2022.