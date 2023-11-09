The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 1 and November 3

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 1:

Tyler Lee Townend, 20, of Beechwood Terrace, Markington, received a six-month motoring ban for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged road-traffic offence. It was proved in Townend’s absence that he failed to give Harrogate police information relating to the driver of a Mini alleged to have been involved in a motoring offence. He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £150.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 3:

Harrogate Magistrates’ Court

Samantha Hardy, 43, of Bewerley Road, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work for breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments in September. To mark the breach, she was ordered to complete up to three extra rehabilitation days and pay £85 costs.