The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 27 and June 3

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 28:

Muzammal Hussain, 46, of Harewood Road, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits Hussain from intimidating, harassing, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering a specified area of Harrogate where the woman lives during the operational period of the order.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 29:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Natalie Ives, 32, of Dragon Terrace, Harrogate, received a four-month suspended prison sentence for assaulting a police officer and shop theft. She assaulted a police constable on Prospect Road, Harrogate, on April 30 and stole a Rab deep-cover Parka jacket worth £250 from the Cotswold Outdoor shop in Harrogate on January 13. She was ordered to pay the shop £250 compensation ad £85 prosecution costs. She also admitted failing to surrender to custody by failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on May 16. The jail sentence was suspended for 12 months.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 30:

Jamie Highton, 39, of St Thomas’s Way, Green Hammerton, was fined £623 for assaulting a named man in Ripon. The incident occurred on Boroughbridge Road on July 24 last year. Highton denied the offence but was found guilty after trial. He was ordered to pay £650 costs and a £249 victim surcharge.

Lee Llewelyn, 34, of Pearl Close, Knaresborough, received a two-year motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. The offence occurred at Harrogate Police Station on May 15 when he failed to provide a specimen of breath, having been suspected of an alleged driving offence. He was given a 12-month community order including a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £114 statutory surcharge.

Hugh Munro, 62, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received a six-month conditional discharge for shoplifting. He stole men’s clothing worth £66 from Primark in Cambridge Street in Harrogate on May 15. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 31:

Convicted burglar David Noel Ashby, 54, of no fixed address, was ordered to undergo alcohol treatment after breaching a community order imposed for burglary. Ashby failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing two rehabilitation appointments in February and April. He admitted the breach but was sentenced for the original offence of burglary for which the order was imposed in February, when Ashby was convicted of entering The Crown Hotel in Crown Place, Harrogate, with intent to steal. That offence occurred in February 2023. The new sentence imposed by the court was a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Brash Bullows, 30, of Oxford Street, Harrogate, received an 18-week suspended jail sentence after breaching a community order imposed for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing a rehabilitation-activity appointment in March. Bullows admitted the breach but was re-sentenced for the original offence which occurred on April 15 last year, when he failed to provide a specimen of breath at Harrogate Police Station, having been suspected of an alleged driving offence. He was originally given a community order in August 2023 but that was revoked and Bullows received an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. In April 2022, he received a 21-month jail sentence after being convicted of nine counts of criminal damage following a drunken incident in which he attacked vehicles in standing traffic in Harrogate town centre and threw a box of ferrets at some of the cars.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 3: