The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 20 and May 26
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 21:
Joe McKenna, 33, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given an eight-month conditional discharge for shop theft. He stole eight cans of Special Brew from the One Stop Shop in Devonshire Place, Harrogate, on February 14. He was ordered to pay £20 compensation to the shop.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 22:
Luis Macintyre, 42, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, was fined £161 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 at Overbridge, but there was no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Renault Master which was travelling above the 60mph limit at Jack Daw Crag on April 28 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £64 surcharge, but the court did not impose a motoring ban because without his licence he would lose his job and his family could lose their home.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 24:
Jordan Brown, 24, of Albert Place, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order after breaching a court order imposed for a previous burglary offence. Brown was convicted of committing a new offence in breach of the original community order imposed in July last year for burgling Prima Pizzeria in Kirkgate, Ripon, where he stole £396 of alcohol in February 2023. He wasn’t sentenced for the breach but was given a new community order for the original offence. As part of the new order, he was placed on a 12-week doorstep curfew which will be electronically monitored and prohibits him leaving his address between 8pm and 7am daily. He was also ordered to complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.