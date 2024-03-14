The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 4 and March 11

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 8:

Brash Bullows, 29, of Rear Oxford Street, Harrogate, was fined £40 for breaching a community order by skipping two rehabilitation-activity appointments in September 2023 and January this year. Bullows gained notoriety in 2020 when he was jailed for throwing a box of ferrets at a vehicle in Harrogate town centre during a drunken attack on several vehicles in standing traffic, causing thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 11:

Harrogate Magistrates Court