The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 4 and March 11
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 8:
Brash Bullows, 29, of Rear Oxford Street, Harrogate, was fined £40 for breaching a community order by skipping two rehabilitation-activity appointments in September 2023 and January this year. Bullows gained notoriety in 2020 when he was jailed for throwing a box of ferrets at a vehicle in Harrogate town centre during a drunken attack on several vehicles in standing traffic, causing thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 11:
Graham McMillan, 39, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was fined £120 for breaching post-custodial supervision requirements. He failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements following a period of imprisonment by missing three post-sentence supervision appointments in November and December last year.