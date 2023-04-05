The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 23 and March 30

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 23:

Sophie Eggleston, 31, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a six-month community order for assaulting two police officers. The attacks occurred in Bower Street and Harrogate Police Station on May 24 last year. As part of the order, Eggleston must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. She was ordered to pay each of the officers £75 compensation and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.

Saima Hussain, 29, received a 12-month conditional discharge for using threatening behaviour towards a woman in Ripon. Hussain, of Faburn Fold, Leeds, admitted the offence which occurred on August 23 last year. She was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 surcharge.

There were 15 cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 23 and March 30

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 24:

Scott Cooper, 30, of Castle Hill Grove, Harrogate, was fined £100 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing unpaid-work sessions on February 20. He was ordered to pay £60 costs.

Keiran Oldroyd, 21, of Chatsworth Place, Harrogate, was given an 18-month community order for assaulting a named man at McDonald’s in the town centre. The attack occurred at the fast-food restaurant on Cambridge Road on November 27 last year. As part of the order, Oldroyd must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and was banned from entering McDonald’s for 18 months. He was ordered to complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also made to pay £100 compensation to the victim, £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Claire Hayley Read, 28, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, received a 10-week prison term for breaching a suspended jail sentence. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing a probation appointment on February 15. An immediate prison sentence was imposed because of Read’s “wilful and persistent” failure to comply with the order.

Summer Joy Wootton, 28, of York Road, Knaresborough, was fined £10 and ordered to pay £60 costs after she admitted breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by skipping two probation appointments in December 2022 and February 3 this year.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 25:

Diane Atkinson, 39, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order which had been imposed to stop her harassing a named man. The breach occurred on March 24 when Atkinson contacted the man which was in breach of the 28-day order, which was imposed on March 14.

Tye Farrelly, 26, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for possessing crack cocaine. Farrelly, of no fixed address, was found with 0.11g of the Class A drug in Ripon on February 23. He was ordered to pay £26 to fund victim services.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 29:

James Ruddy, 51, of Devonshire Square, Harrogate, was fined £1,615 and had six points added to his licence for using a hand-held mobile phone at the wheel. He was driving a Porsche Taycan when the offence occurred on Wetherby Road on March 25 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £162 statutory surcharge.

Adam Sarkowski, 41, of Wedderburn Close, Harrogate, was fined £660 and had eight points added to his licence for driving without a licence. He was driving a Toyota Corolla when the offence was detected on the B6161 Otley Road in Killinghall on March 22 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £66 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.

Spencer Jordan Drake, 21, of Kings Meadow Close, Wetherby, was fined £80 and had four points added to his licence for speeding. He was in a Ford Transit van which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph at Killinghall on May 26 last year. He was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge but there was no order for costs.

Anna Victoria Lippell, 34, of Vernon Road, Harrogate, was fined £768 and had six points added to her licence for speeding. She was in a Vauxhall Corsa which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on March 25, 2022. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £77 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 30:

Steven Hill, 41, of Albert Place, Starbeck, was fined £250 for stealing a charity box from Harrogate Library. The charity box contained about £200. The offence occurred at the library in Victoria Avenue on January 3. Hill was ordered to pay £112 compensation.

Phillipa Morris, 51, of Wharfedale Avenue, Harrogate, received a two-year driving ban for driving while well over twice the legal alcohol limit. She was driving a Volvo XC60 which was stopped on Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate, on March 10. A drink-drive test revealed she had 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which was nearer three times the 35mcg limit. She was also given a 12-month community order which includes a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.