The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 18 and March 31

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 19:

Darren King, 48, of Inman Walk, Knaresborough, was fined £138 and had three points added to his licence for speeding in Harrogate. He was in a Mercedes Vito which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in Jennyfield Drive on July 5, 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £55 statutory surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 20:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Mark Smith, 53, of Barnard Lane, Green Hammerton, was given a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding near York. He was in a Mini Cooper SD-3 Saloon which was driven at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit on York Road, Easingwold, on July 3, 2023. He was fined £236 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a £94 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 22:

Wesley Oliver, 40, of Fieldway Close, Harrogate, received an eight-month motoring ban and 12-month community order after causing a road accident in the town centre which caused injury to a named man. Oliver was driving a BMW 3-Series which was driven without due care and attention on December 8, 2022. There was no separate penalty for careless driving, but he was sentenced for causing an accident which caused injury to the victim in Parliament Street. There was also no separate penalty for failing to comply with a traffic sign in the same incident. As part of the community order, Oliver was made to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 costs, along with a surcharge of £114 to fund victim services.

Steven Hill, 42, of Lindley Mews, Harrogate, was fined £92 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing two probation appointments in February within weeks of it being imposed.

William Stevenson, 43, of East Lea, Topcliffe, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance, but there was no motoring ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Stevenson was driving a Ford Fiesta in High Street, Northallerton, on New Year’s Eve 2022 when the offence was detected. However, the court did not impose a driving ban because of his physical and mental-health health issues and family commitments. Stevenson was ordered to pay £310 costs and a £48 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 26:

Jason Johnson, 26, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received a seven-day prison sentence for failing to comply with post-custodial supervision requirements. He breached the order by failing to attend two post-sentence supervision appointments in February. This followed his release from a previous term of imprisonment. A new jail sentence was imposed for the breach because of Johnson’s “very poor” compliance with the requirements of the supervision order.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 27:

Michael Kaye, 56, of Delamere Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £256 and had three points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no driving ban due to mitigating circumstances. The businessman was in an MG ZS which was travelling above 30mph in Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, on July 16 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £102 statutory surcharge, but the court didn’t impose a disqualification because his business would fold if he wasn’t able to drive.