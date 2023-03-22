The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 14 and March 20

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 14:

Diane Atkinson, 39, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent her harassing a named man. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits Atkinson from pestering, intimidating or threatening the man with violence. It also bans her from contacting him and entering his address in Harrogate. In a separate case heard on March 16, Atkinson received a six-month conditional discharge for threatening behaviour in Bower Street, Harrogate, on February 20. She was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman who stole from a hospice charity shop has been ordered to complete a drug-treatment programme after breaching her community order. Natalie Jayne Ives, 30, of Dragon Avenue, Harrogate, failed to comply with the order by missing rehabilitation appointments in November 2022 and February this year. She was given a new 12-month community order under which she must take part in a six-month drug-dependency programme and complete up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity. The original order was made in March 2022 when Ives was convicted of stealing £30 of clothes from the St Michael’s Hospice Charity Shop in Church Avenue, Harrogate, and just under £300 of goods from Asda on Bower Road.

Harrogate Magistrate's Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 15:

Daniel John Butler, 38, of The Shepherdies, Ripon, was fined £108 and had five points added to his licence for speeding on the A61 at Baldersby. He was in a Citroen Berlingo which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in November 2020. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Crabtree, 51, of Park Drive, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding. He was in a Mercedes C220 which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in The Stray in June last year. He was fined £666 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £266 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 16:

Frankie Andrew Gilmour, 33, of Nora Avenue, Knaresborough, received a 12-week jail sentence for shoplifting and breaching a suspended prison term. Gilmour stole a bag worth £99.99 from TK Maxx in Station Parade, Harrogate, on February 20. He received four weeks’ jail for that offence. The court also activated an eight-week suspended prison sentence imposed by Leicester and Rutland magistrates on February 6 for handling stolen goods, making a total 12-week jail term. The prison sentence was imposed due to Gilmour’s “flagrant disregard” for court orders and his criminal record. There was a further four-week prison sentence for damaging a glass-panelled door at Harrogate Police Station on March 5, but this was to run concurrently with the substantive sentence. Gilmour was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge to fund victim services.

Reece Hooper, 19, of Church Lane, Boroughbridge, was fined £116 for being drunk and disorderly in Harrogate town centre. The teenager admitted the offence, which occurred in Parliament Street on February 18. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Phillips, 34, of Ripon Road, Killinghall, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly. The offence occurred in Killinghall on February 19. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Hareesh Hariprasad, 40, of Chatsworth Road, Harrogate, received an 18-month driving ban after he was caught driving while over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Oaklands Drive, Harrogate, on October 21 last year. A drink-drive test revealed he had 167mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Jack Kewley, 27, of Tarbard Avenue, Ripon, was given a two-year motoring ban after he was caught driving while well over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped at The Balk, Martin-le-Moor, on September 20 last year, when a drink-drive test revealed he had 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit 35mcg. He was fined £986 and ordered to pay £200 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £394.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 17:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khalifa Hassan, 39, of Whitcliffe Crescent, Ripon, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman . The 28-day order prohibits Hassan from pestering, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from contacting her and going anywhere near her address in Thirsk.

Robert Frank Rutherford, 43, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a suspended prison sentence for breaching the community requirements of a court order. Rutherford failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of an existing suspended sentence after analysis of his alcohol-monitoring tag showed high levels of intoxication on 10 separate occasions between January 1 and February 9. The original suspended sentence was imposed on January 6 for theft of a mountain bike and three counts of criminal damage. A new 13-week suspended jail sentence was imposed under which Rutherford must complete an extra 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 20:

Jack Marshall, 26, of Roberts Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £120 for possessing cocaine and a further £80 for resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty. He was caught with the Class B drug in York city centre on November 19, 2022, when he resisted the officer. Marshall was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for failing to turn up at court on February 9 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad