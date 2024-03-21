The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 11 and March 18

Businessman Mark James Pickersgill, 50, from Ripon, was fined £320 and had three points added to his licence for speeding in Boroughbridge, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Pickersgill, of Mickley Village, Mickley, was driving an Isuzu D-Max which was travelling above the 30mph limit on the B6265 on May 19 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge, but there was no driving disqualification because the court found that his business would be affected if he lost his licence which could result in his losing his family home.