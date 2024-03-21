The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 11 and March 18
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 13:
Businessman Mark James Pickersgill, 50, from Ripon, was fined £320 and had three points added to his licence for speeding in Boroughbridge, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Pickersgill, of Mickley Village, Mickley, was driving an Isuzu D-Max which was travelling above the 30mph limit on the B6265 on May 19 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge, but there was no driving disqualification because the court found that his business would be affected if he lost his licence which could result in his losing his family home.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 18:
Dwain Layton, 33, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received an 18-week prison sentence after committing a new offence while subject to a community order. Layton wasn’t sentenced for breaching the order, imposed in November 2023, but was re-sentenced for the original offences, namely criminal damage and shop thefts. Layton stole £195 of alcohol from the Morrison’s supermarket in Pondarosa Park, Boroughbridge, in March last year. In February 2023, he damaged a lock, causing £64 of damage, at a property in Mount Parade, Harrogate. In November last year, he stole three bottles of Whitley Neils gin and other items worth over £116 from the Morrison’s supermarket in Ripon.