The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 3 and June 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 4:

Daniel Paul Ellis, 24, of Hurstleigh Terrace, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Ellis from contacting, harassing or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her address in Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Charles Cobley, 49, of New Road, Ripon, was fined £40 and had three points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no driving disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Peugeot 5008 in Allerton Park Gates, North Yorkshire, at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit in August last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £16 statutory surcharge, but there was no driving ban due to Cobley’s family commitments.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 6:

Matthew Walsh, 37, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, was fined £103 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was in a Tesla Model X which was travelling above 30mph in Jennyfields Drive, Harrogate, on July 19, 2023. He was ordered to pay £300 costs ad a £41 surcharge.

Daniel Tennant, 39, of Pottery Lane, Littlethorpe, was fined £2,500 and had six points added to his licence for driving while disqualified. He was driving a Porsche when the offence was detected on the B6265 Boroughbridge Road, Ripon, on November 6 last year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £1,000 statutory surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without a valid test certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 7:

Steven Bielby, 39, of Clockhill Field Lane, Whixley, was made subject to a 28-day court order prohibiting him from harassing two named females. The protection order was imposed to prevent him contacting, intimidating, harassing and threatening the two females with violence.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 10: