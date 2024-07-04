The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 24 and June 30
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 27:
Sylvia Lawrence, 65, of Grasmere Crescent, Harrogate, was fined over £300 and received a motoring ban after she admitted driving while unfit through drugs and, in a separate incident, failing to stop after a road accident which caused injury to another person. She was caught driving while unfit on Wedderburn Road, Harrogate, on January 14. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £126. On December 11 last year, she failed to stop after a road accident at the junction of Parliament Street and James Street in Harrogate town centre. Lawrence, who was driving a Fiat Panda, admitted failing to stop at the scene following the accident which caused injury to the victim, namely cuts and bruises. She received a six-month driving ban for this offence.
Phil McNeil, 33, of Park Crest, Knaresborough, was fined £246 for being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He admitted the offence which occurred in Unity Close, Harrogate, on June 8. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £98 surcharge.