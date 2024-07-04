The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 24 and June 30

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

Sylvia Lawrence, 65, of Grasmere Crescent, Harrogate, was fined over £300 and received a motoring ban after she admitted driving while unfit through drugs and, in a separate incident, failing to stop after a road accident which caused injury to another person. She was caught driving while unfit on Wedderburn Road, Harrogate, on January 14. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £126. On December 11 last year, she failed to stop after a road accident at the junction of Parliament Street and James Street in Harrogate town centre. Lawrence, who was driving a Fiat Panda, admitted failing to stop at the scene following the accident which caused injury to the victim, namely cuts and bruises. She received a six-month driving ban for this offence.