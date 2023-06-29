The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 20 and June 26

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 20:

Christopher Graham Layton, 36, received a 52-week prison sentence, just short of 12 months, for a string of violent offences against emergency workers and threatening to kill a police officer in Harrogate. Layton, of no fixed address, used threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour towards paramedics and police officers on May 30. A week later, he was again acting in a threatening way in Bower Street and Queens Road. The court found that in the latter offence Layton was motivated by “hostility towards persons who are of a particular sexual orientation”. On the same day, May 7, after being taken into custody, he threatened to kill a police constable at Harrogate Police Station. On June 18, he assaulted a named man in Parliament Street. He was ordered to pay the victim £100 compensation. The following day, again in Parliament Street, he attacked the same police officer whom he had threatened to kill at the police station. He was ordered to pay the officer £50 compensation.

Julie Rutherford, 54, received a 12-month community order for stealing parcels from a man’s house in Harrogate. The theft occurred at a property on Duchy Road on April 11. Rutherford, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was found guilty of stealing three parcels worth just over £94. As part of the order, she must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay £94.26 compensation to the named theft victim. The offence was in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in January after Rutherford was convicted of stealing over £200 of clothes from TK Maxx at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Station Parade.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Skyler Zielinski, 36, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was ordered to complete extra rehabilitation work for failing to comply with a community order. He breached the order by missing two probation appointments in March and April. To mark the breach, he was ordered to participate in up to 10 days’ further rehabilitation activity. It was ordered that the original requirements, including an alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme, would continue.

Former Harrogate solicitor Stuart Berry, 74, was fined £1,153 for harassing his former partner. Berry, of Stone Rings Lane, Harrogate, admitted harassing the named victim between May and August last year by sending her unwanted letters and emails, as well as phoning her, calling at her house and approaching her after she had specifically told him she didn’t want any contact with him. Berry was also given a three-year restraining order which prohibits him contacting the victim and going to her address. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Cedric Anthony Johnson, 81, of Wedderburn Avenue, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding. The pensioner’s BMW R1200 GS was clocked travelling at over the 30mph speed limit on the A648 at Crakehall on June 4, 2022. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 22:

Wayne Ilsley, 35, of Spa Lane, Starbeck, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly in Harrogate town centre. The offence occurred on Cambridge Road on June 2. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 fee to fund victim services.

Robert Rutherford, 44, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly. The offence occurred on Hargrove Road on June 1. He was ordered to pay a £32 surcharge but there was no order for costs. The offence was in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed on June 2 for two counts of theft.

Stuart Singleton, 42, of Station View, Harrogate, was fined £197 for possessing 119g of cannabis. He was caught with the vast quantity of Class B drugs at his home in Station View, Harrogate, on April 8, 2022. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Samuel Thornton, 29, of Grey Street, Harrogate, was given a 20-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Bondgate Green, Ripon, on May 26, when a drink-drive test revealed he had 86mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. He was fined £471 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £188.

Vincent Towers, 33, of Grange Close, Shaw Mills, received an eight-week suspended prison sentence and a 22-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. He was driving a Peugeot 206 when the offence was detected in Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate, on January 28. During the 12-month suspension period, Towers must carry out 192 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £154. There were no separate penalties for using a hand-held mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt while driving on Skipton Road on the same day. There was also no separate penalty for driving without insurance in Jenny Field Drive. The offences were in breach of a community order imposed in November last year for a previous offence of driving while disqualified.

Matthew Aaron Yare, 41, was fined £80 for possessing amphetamine in Harrogate. Yare, of no fixed address, was caught with just under 6g of the Class B drug in Crescent Gardens on June 4. He was ordered to pay a £32 surcharge but there was no order for costs due to limited means.

Benjamin Coude Gibbs, 29, of Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, was fined £276 for posting an insulting image of a named woman on Facebook in breach of a non-molestation order. The offence occurred in November last year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £110 victim surcharge.

Mollie Tymon, 26, of Bondgate Green Lane, Ripon, received an 18-month motoring ban for drink driving. She was stopped on Boroughbridge Road, Ripon, on January 14, when a blood test revealed she was well over the legal alcohol limit. Tymon was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £129.

Sophie Eggleston, 31, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £54 for being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence occurred at the Harrogate Homeless Project in Bower Street on April 4. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge. The offence was in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed in January for four theft offences and failing to surrender to custody. She was fined a further £40 to mark the breach but the suspended sentence wasn’t activated because Eggleston was now receiving the help she needed and making good progress with her rehabilitation.

Andrew Redmond, 60, from Killinghall, was fined £900 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A59 at Blubberhouses. He was driving a Porsche Cayenne which was travelling at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit on September 7 last year. Redmond, of Ripon Road to Hazelheads, was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £360 statutory surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 26:

