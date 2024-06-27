The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 17 and June 23

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 18:

Charles Alfred Kaye, 52, of Hyde Park Road, Harrogate, was fined £40 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A61. He was in a Volkswagen Crafter which was travelling above 30mph on Leeds Road on September 5, 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £16 statutory surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.

Lewis Smith, 19, of The Shepherdies, North Stainley, was fined £500 and had six penalty points added to his licence for failing to identify a driver allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence. The offence occurred at Harrogate Police Station on November 27 last year when he failed to give information relating to the driver of a Mercedes G Class who was alleged to have been involved in a driving offence. Smith was ordered to pay a £200 surcharge.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 19: