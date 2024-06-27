The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 17 and June 23
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 18:
Charles Alfred Kaye, 52, of Hyde Park Road, Harrogate, was fined £40 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A61. He was in a Volkswagen Crafter which was travelling above 30mph on Leeds Road on September 5, 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £16 statutory surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.
Lewis Smith, 19, of The Shepherdies, North Stainley, was fined £500 and had six penalty points added to his licence for failing to identify a driver allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence. The offence occurred at Harrogate Police Station on November 27 last year when he failed to give information relating to the driver of a Mercedes G Class who was alleged to have been involved in a driving offence. Smith was ordered to pay a £200 surcharge.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 19:
Kevin John Doyle, 67, of Station Road, Topcliffe, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify a driver allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence. It was proved in Doyle’s absence that he had failed to provide police with information relating to the driver of a Mitsubishi L200 allegedly involved in a motoring offence in September 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £264 surcharge. A further allegation of speeding was withdrawn by the prosecution.