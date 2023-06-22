The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 13 and June 16

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 13:

Diane Atkinson, 40, of King Edward’s Drive, Harrogate, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to stop her harassing a named man. The order, which was requested by police, prohibits Atkinson contacting, pestering, intimidating or threatening the man with violence. She is also banned from entering Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.

Matthew Ross, 47, of Garsdale Road, Knaresborough, was fined £220 for using a vehicle on a public road when particulars registered on the vehicle register were incorrect, namely the car was still registered to the previous keeper. He was driving a Kia Ceed when the offence occurred on the A59 in Knaresborough on July 5, 2022. Ross denied the offence, but it was proved in his absence. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and an £88 surcharge.

There were a total of 12 cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 13 and June 16

George Wade, 45, of Wharf View, Kirkby Overblow, was fined £246 and had six points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention. He was driving a BMW X5 when the offence occurred in Follifoot Lane, Harrogate, on August 28 last year. He was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £98 surcharge.

Leroy Hensby, 29, of Dene Park, Harrogate, was given a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order prohibits him contacting, pestering, intimidating or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him entering a named street in Harrogate.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 14:

Colby Beattie, 21, of Byland Grove, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for threatening to put a brick through a woman’s window. Beattie admitted the offence which occurred in Harrogate on February 11. The order includes a prohibited-activity requirement which bans Beattie from contacting the named victim and entering Albert Road in Harrogate. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Businessman Andrew Atkinson, 54, of Long Lane, Felliscliffe, was fined £512 and had four points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Atkinson, a company director and livestock trader, was driving a Volvo XC60 which was travelling at a speed exceeding 30mph on the B6479 at Settle in February 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £51 surcharge but there was no driving disqualification because Atkinson needed his licence for work.

Simon Dilger, 50, of Almsford Drive, Harrogate, was fined £80 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the M1 at Rotherham. He was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling at more than 70mph in July last year. He was ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Laura Jane Gwynn, 37, of Stockwell Lane, Knaresborough, was fined £150 and had 10 points added to her licence for causing a road crash and failing to stop after an accident. She was in a Vauxhall Insignia which caused damage to the back end of two vehicles on Hookstone Road, Harrogate, on January 23. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without insurance and careless driving during the same incident.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 16:

Hani Hassan Hemmat, 45, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received a 14-week jail sentence for shoplifting. He stole alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, on June 12. A jail sentence was imposed because Hemmat had an “appalling record for like offending”. There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly on Cambridge Road on June 2.

Joshua Wright, 24, of Wainfleet Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for assaulting a named man in Knaresborough. Wright ultimately admitted the offence which occurred in Bond End on September 17, 2022. As part of the order, he must observe a two-week doorstep curfew until June 30 and complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also ordered to pay the victim £50 compensation and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Peter Ramsden, 55, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was ordered to pay over £130 compensation for damaging a window at a council house in Ripon. The offence occurred at an address in Victoria Avenue in October last year. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay Harrogate Borough Council £136 compensation, along with £85 costs and a £16 statutory surcharge.

