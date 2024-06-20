The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 10 and June 16
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 11:
Ben Stevenson, 35, of Dragon Parade, Harrogate, received a four-year motoring ban ad 12-month community order for driving while disqualified and without insurance. The offences were detected on Cemetery Road, Thirsk, on December 22 last year. On April 9 this year, he failed to turn up in court, an offence under the Bail Act. As part of the community order, Stevenson must complete 270 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also made to pay £620 prosecution costs. There was no separate penalty for driving without a valid test certificate.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 13:
Adam Jennings, 31, of no fixed address, received a 12-month conditional discharge after he admitted stealing a red formal jacket worth £22 from Primark in Harrogate. The offence occurred at the department store in Cambridge Street on May 14. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.
Thomas Atkinson, 30, of Station View, Harrogate, received a three-year motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped on Scargill Road, Harrogate, on December 6 last year. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for ketamine and cannabis. In addition to the driving ban, Atkinson was given a 12-month community order with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 14:
James Lefley, 46, of Highwayman Road, Boroughbridge, was ordered to undergo alcohol treatment after skipping rehabilitation and unpaid-work appointments following a previous conviction for drink-driving. He admitted breaching a community order by missing a rehabilitation-activity appointment and unpaid-work session in March. Lefley wasn’t sentenced for the breach but was re-sentenced for the original offence of drink-driving on Kirkby Road, Ripon, in October 2022, when he was found to be four times the legal alcohol limit. He was given a community order for that offence in December 2022. For the new offences, Lefley was given a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and ordered to complete up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity.