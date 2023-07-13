The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between July 5 and July 10

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 5:

Neil Johnson, 57, of Eavestone Grove, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order prohibits Johnson from contacting, pestering or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from going to her address in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 7:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Robbie Shiels, 24, of Beech Road, Ripon, was fined £583 for assaulting a police officer. The offence occurred at Clotherholme Road in Ripon on May 28. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £233 surcharge to fund victim services. There was no separate penalty for resisting the same police constable in the same incident.

Daniel Wilson, 31, of Hutton Grove, Ripon, was fined £40 for stealing Prosecco from a supermarket in Ripon. The theft occurred at Morrisons on February 7 when Wilson stole two bottles of Prosecco and a box of Rose Prosecco, worth £56.93. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £16 victim surcharge and £28.47 compensation to the supermarket.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 10:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brash Bullows, 29, was given an interim driving disqualification pending sentence after he was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Bullows, who in March 2020 was convicted of throwing ferrets at motorists’ vehicles in Harrogate town centre, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Harrogate Police Station on April 15 following a suspected driving offence and admitted wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Park Lane, Spofforth, which occurred on the same date. The court will consider all sentencing options.

John Bulloch Sommerville, 62, of Marton-cum-Grafton, received an 18-month conditional discharge for harassing a named woman. The harassment occurred at a property in the village between August 4 and September 23 last year when Sommerville “gesticulated” towards the victim’s CCTV camera and shouted abuse towards her home on five separate occasions. He was made subject to a 12-month restraining order banning him from contacting the victim and made to pay a £26 statutory surcharge.