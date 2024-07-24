The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between July 15 and July 22
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 16:
Driss Chealaode, 33, of no fixed address, was barred from contacting and harassing a named woman after being made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order. The 28-day order, requested by police and granted by the court, also precludes him from intimidating and threatening the woman with violence and entering her address in Knaresborough.
Joshua Bethea, 38, of Sanders Walk, Harrogate, was fined £666 and had six points added to his licence for speeding in Kettlesring. He was driving a Mercedes E350 which was travelling at over 60mph on the A59 at Menwith Hill on February 13. He was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £266.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 22:
Elisha Smith, 18, of East Parade, Harrogate, was fined £50 for threatening behaviour at the McDonald’s restaurant in the town centre. She admitted the offence, which occurred at the fast-food restaurant on Cambridge Road on July 6.