The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 11:

James Thrush, 52, of Grange Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £162 and had six points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention. The offence occurred on Bower Road, Harrogate, on December 17 last year. He was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £65 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 13:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Gareth Butler, 32, of Spa Lane, Starbeck, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a police officer at Leeds General Infirmary. He admitted the assault, which occurred on March 25. As part of the order, Butler was ordered to complete a 120-day alcohol-abstinence programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was made to pay £200 compensation to the officer. The offence was in breach of a previous community order, imposed in October last year, for drug-driving and possessing cannabis. There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly in Newby Crescent, Harrogate, on March 25.

Callum Aubrey Taylor, 29, of Beech Road, Ripon, received a 12-month community order and was slapped with a two-year restraining order for harassing a named woman. During the harassment campaign between July 30 and September 6 last year, Taylor sent the woman numerous unwanted text messages and twice turned up at her home unannounced and uninvited following the end of their relationship. On the second occasion, on September 6, Taylor is alleged to have let himself into the victim’s home without her knowledge or permission and left her flowers on a table. The community order includes up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity. The restraining order prohibits Taylor contacting the victim in any way. He was fined £623 and ordered to pay £620 costs, along with a £114 victim surcharge.

Ferenc Varadi, 23, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named Harrogate woman. The order, which was requested by police, prohibits him from pestering, intimidating, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. Vardi, of no fixed address, is also banned from entering Dragon Parade in Harrogate during the operational period of the order.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 14:

Katie Pearson, 26, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, was fined £120 for threatening behaviour towards a named woman in Harrogate. Pearson admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause the victim fear of violence. The incident occurred on Scargill Road on April 8.

Abdoulie Chune, 43, of Avenue Grove, Harrogate, received a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for driving without insurance. He was driving a Renault when the offence was detected on Skipton Road, Harrogate, in November 2021. Abdoulie denied the offence but was found guilty in his absence. He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £38 surcharge.