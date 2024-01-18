The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between January 9 and January 12
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 9:
Skyler Zielinski, 36, of Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, received a 24-week jail sentence after breaching a suspended prison sentence. Zielinski breached the order by committing a further offence during the operational period of the suspended sentence. He was re-sentenced for the original offences for which he received the suspended prison term in October last year. Those offences were assault by beating, theft and criminal damage. Zielinski assaulted a named man and stole bottles of wine and Desperados worth £40 at Sainsbury’s Local in Cambridge Street, Harrogate.
Stephen Newbould, 48, from Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. Newbould, who has a care-of address on Hookstone Road, must not pester, intimidate, or inflict or threaten the woman with violence during the operational period of the order which was requested by police and granted by the court. It also prohibits him contacting her directly or going to her address in Harrogate.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10:
Steven Bainbridge, 34, from Ripon, was subjected to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him mithering a named woman. Bainbridge, of The Sheperdies, North Stainley, must not harass, intimidate or threaten the woman with violence during the 28-day order. It also prohibits him going to her address in Ripon.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 12:
Antony Brown, 40, of Dene Park, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work for breaching the requirements of a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments with the Probation Service in October and November 2023. To mark the breach, Brown was ordered to complete an extra five days of rehabilitation activity.
Romane Rimington, 45, of Rowan Close, Ripon, was made to carry out extra rehabilitation work after breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing an alcohol-treatment session in October 2023 and a rehabilitation-activity appointment in November. To mark the breach, she was ordered to complete a further five days’ rehabilitation activity.
Nathan Spencer, 49, of High Street, Knaresborough, was fined £100 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order’s requirements by skipping two unpaid-work sessions in November 2023.
Richard Herrington, 56, of Walworth Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £700 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance. He was driving a Ford Connect van in Northfield Lane, York, when the offence was detected in December 2022. He was ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs and a £280 surcharge after being found guilty of the offence.