The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between January 5 and January 12

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 5:

Ryan Hopper, 19, of Gallows Hill, Ripon, received a community order for carrying an offensive weapon, possessing cannabis and threatening behaviour. Hopper was caught with a piece of wood in Bower Street, Harrogate, on December 12, 2021. He was found with a quantity of cannabis in John Street on the same date. As part of the order, Hopper must complete 250 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

Michael Joshua Worrall, 28, of Coppice Avenue, Harrogate, received a 40-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was driving a Vauxhall Astra in Station Parade, Harrogate, on December 9 last year, when a breath test revealed he had 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £200 surcharge.

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court

Sonia Maria Cashon, 54, of Harcourt Drive, Harrogate, received a two-year motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis following a suspected driving offence. The offence occurred at Harrogate Police Station on December 12 last year, when Cashon failed to provide a specimen of breath upon request. She was also made subject to a 12-month community order which includes up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was fined £169 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £68 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 6:

Noah Oliver Munson, 18, of Southgate, Ripon, was given a 12-month community order for stealing four classic motorbikes. The teenager stole the bikes, of an unknown value, from a named man in Greenfields Drive, Harrogate, in March 2022. The community order includes 40 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. Munson was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

Tyler Lee Townend, 19, of Beechwood Terrace, Markington, was fined £660 and had eight points added to his licence for riding a motorbike without a licence. Townend was found guilty of the offence, which was detected in Gallows Hill, Ripon, on May 31, 2021. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £66 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for riding a motorcycle without a licence.

Iain Stuart Little, 49, of Newby Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £90 and had five points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention. He was in a Fiat Punto when the offence occurred on the A167 at Topcliffe, Hambleton district, on August 23 last year. He was ordered to pay a £36 surcharge.

Robert Rutherford, 43, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received a 13-week suspended jail sentence for stealing a high-value mountain bike and three counts of criminal damage. The theft of the electric Cube mountain bike occurred at a property on Kings Road, Harrogate, on August 28, 2022. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation for the theft. Rutherford also admitted damaging the front door of a named man’s property in Mount Parade, Harrogate, on November 11. He was ordered to pay the victim £150 compensation for that offence. Five days later, he damaged a door at the same address. The following day, he damaged a window at an address in Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate, belonging to the same victim. The jail sentence was suspended for 12 months, during which time Rutherford will have to comply with a 120-day alcohol-abstinence programme and complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. There was no separate penalty for failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

Romeo Morozan, 46, of Hookstone Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for assaulting a named woman at a property in Selby. Morozan, a Romanian national, attacked the woman in a village near Selby on June 10 last year. As part of the order, he will have to complete up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10:

David Edward Mann, 77, of Mallorie Court, Ripon, was fined £230 and had four points added to his licence for speeding on the A61 at Skipton-on-Swale, but there no driving disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. The pensioner was in a Toyota Corolla which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on September 21, 2021. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Kimberley Lancaster, 32, of Hymas Court, Burton Leonard, received a 25-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while nearly three times the legal drink-drive limit. She was driving a Mini Cooper on Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough, on December 28 last year when a breath test revealed she had 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Lancaster was fined £923 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £369 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 12:

Billy Lambert Wood, 30, of Windsor Lane, Knaresborough, was given a 32-week jail sentence for two offences of flashing. He admitted two counts of exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them or be caused alarm and distress. The first incident occurred at Harrogate Library and Information Centre on July 15 last year. The second unedifying spectacle occurred in Kingsley Drive, Harrogate, on August 11. Wood was ordered to pay £154 towards victim services. He also admitted using threatening behaviour towards a named person at The Crown pub in High Street, Knaresborough, on July 12 last year. He was given an extra six-week jail sentence for this offence, but this was to run concurrently with the substantive sentence for the flashing incidents. He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis at The Crown pub on July 12, but this attracted no separate penalty. He also admitted possessing cannabis in custody at Harrogate Police Station on August 11. There was no separate penalty for this offence.

Jennifer Smart Faith, 79, of Gallows Hill, Ripon, received a 12-month motoring ban for dangerous driving. The pensioner was driving a Fiat 500 when the offence occurred in North Street, Ripon, on March 2 last year. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Sophie Lyndsay Wurzal, 49, of Leeds Road, Harrogate, was given a nine-month conditional discharge for using violence to secure entry to premises. Wurzal admitted securing entry into premises knowing there was someone present who was opposed to the said entry. The offence occurred at an address in Harrogate on July 8 last year. She was also made subject to a 12-month restraining order banning her from directly contacting a named Harrogate man and prohibiting her from entering the avenue in which he lives. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Colin Edward Freeman, 46, of Station View, Harrogate, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The order prohibits Freeman from pestering, intimidating, contacting or threatening the woman with violence. It also precludes him from going anywhere near her home in Knaresborough.