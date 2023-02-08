The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between January 30 and February 2

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 30:

Jasmine Romatowski, 25, of Ibbetson Close, Masham, received a three-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. She was driving a Renault Megane when the offence was detected on the A61 at South Stainley on December 18 last year. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with an £80 statutory surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Joshua Scott, 22, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. Scott, of no fixed address, must not pester, intimidate or threaten the woman with violence or contact her during the operational period of the order, which also prohibits him going anywhere near her home in Ripon.

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 1:

Joseph Beecroft, 19, of Lund Lane, Killinghall, was fined £80 and had five points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention. He was driving a Ford Fiesta when the offence occurred on the B6265 at Ripon on February 2, 2022. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Harry Ramon Easterby, 22, of Dragon Avenue, Harrogate, was given a six-month motoring ban for driving without insurance. He was in a Hyundai i10 when the offence was detected on Bath Road, Harrogate, in June last year. He was fined £369 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £37 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.

Brian Morton, 74, of Moorside Gardens, Tockwith, received a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on the A1(M) at Boroughbridge. The pensioner was driving a Lexus which was clocked travelling above the 70mph limit on April 3 last year. He was fined £1,536 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £154.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 2:

Christian Samuel Bailey, 22, of Mar Head Balk, Arkendale, received a three-year motoring ban after he was caught driving while almost twice the legal alcohol limit. Bailey was stopped on Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough, on New Year’s Day, when a drink-drive test revealed he had 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £128.

Andrea Elizabeth Boyd, 37, of Coppice Close, Harrogate, received a 14-month motoring ban for drug-driving. She was stopped in Bilton Lane, Harrogate, on August 31 last year, when a blood test revealed she was over the specified limit for cannabis. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Rhiannon Cook, 21, of Springfield Drive, Boroughbridge, was given a 14-month motoring ban for drug-driving. She was stopped on Ripon Road, Harrogate, on September 3, 2022, when a blood test revealed she was over the specified limit for cocaine. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with an £85 statutory surcharge.

John Donaldson, 32, received a five-month jail sentence after he was caught with an offensive weapon at an international convention centre in Harrogate. The offence occurred at the Harrogate Convention Centre on Kings Road in November last year when Donaldson was carrying a ‘glass ball in a sock’. The jail sentence was imposed because the offence was so serious and due to his criminal record. Donaldson, of Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, was ordered to pay £85 costs and a further sum of £154 to fund victim services.

Hani Hassan Hemmat, 44, of The Avenue, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for stealing two coats worth nearly £170 at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Station Parade. Hemmat admitted shoplifting, which occurred at TK Maxx in November last year. There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly at the Winter Gardens in Parliament Street on New Year’s Eve. As part of the order, Hemmat must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 12 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.

Rachel Lee, 30, of Thornthwaite, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. She was driving a Peugeot which was stopped on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on September 5 last year, when a blood test revealed she was over the specified limit for cannabis. She was fined £155 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £62 surcharge.

Robert Thornton, 51, of Phillipas Drive, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was stopped on Phillipas Road on September 23 last year. A blood test revealed that Thornton was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £184.

John James Barker, 19, of Crowgarth, Skelton-on-Ure, was fined £350 after he was caught with cannabis at a pub in Ripon. He admitted possessing a Class B drug. The offence occurred at The Navigation Inn in Ripon on October 7, 2022. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £140. He admitted a separate offence of possessing cannabis at the same pub on October 17, but there was no separate penalty.