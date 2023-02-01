The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between January 24 and January 27

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 24:

Daniel Anthony Stockdale, 31, of Main Street, Kirkby Malzeard, was fined £145 and had five points added to his licence for careless driving, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Stockdale was driving a Kia Sportage in Salmon Lane, Bedale, when the offence occurred on November 20, 2021. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Sham Singh Banga, 54, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was given an 18-month community order for two counts of breaching a restraining order. The first breach occurred on January 16 when he went to the victim’s address in Harrogate. He breached the order a second time on January 22 by speaking to and following her. As part of the order, Banga must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £114 to fund victim services. The original community and restraining orders were imposed in December after Banga was convicted of assaulting the woman.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 25:

James Hill, 49, of Victoria Road, Harrogate, was fined over £1,000 and had five penalty points added to his licence for speeding on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe. He was in a Jaguar F-Pace which was driven at a speed exceeding the 70mph limit on October 10, 2021. He was fined £1,018 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £102 statutory surcharge.

Niall Gunn, 61, of Barnwell Crescent, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on Wetherby Road. He was in a Land Rover which was driven at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit on May 8, 2022. He was fined £666 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £67 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 27:Jonathon David Bogg, 31, of Windsor Lane, Knaresborough, received a 16-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting two police officers at a mini-supermarket. The incident occurred at Tesco Express in Harrogate on December 11 last year. Bogg also admitted possessing Diazepam, a Class C drug, which was found after he was taken into custody at Harrogate Police Station. The jail sentence was suspended for two years, during which time Bogg will be subject to a 31-day doorstep curfew which prohibits him leaving his home between 9pm and 6am daily. He was also ordered to take part in a 33-day Building Better Relationships programme and to complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay each of the officers £100 compensation, as well as £85 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Nettlejohn, of Windsor Lane, Knaresborough, was fined £150 for breaching post-custodial supervision requirements. He failed to comply with the order by missing three probation appointments in August, September and December last year. He was ordered to pay £60 prosecution costs.

Joe Lee Windle, 24, of Newlands Drive, Ripon, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order by skipping two probation appointments in October and December last year. He received a new community order under which he must carry out unpaid work and complete up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was fined £150. The original order was imposed in June 2022 for causing an accident which resulted in injury to a named female on the B6161 at Otley and failing to stop and report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable.

