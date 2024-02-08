The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between January 23 and January 30

Carl Michael Blackmore, 35, of Skell Bank, Ripon, received a 16-week jail sentence after breaching a suspended prison sentence by committing a further offence during the operational period of the order. Blackmore was re-sentenced for the original offences for which the suspended sentence had been imposed in April last year, namely vehicle theft and assaulting an emergency worker.

Brandon David Hyde, 21, of Manor Close, Melmerby, was fined £80 and had three points added to his licence for driving a BMW with a defective tyre, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. The offence was detected on the A61 in Pannal on April 17, 2023. The BMW 435i had an offside wheel whose tyre had a lump, bulge or tear caused by the separation or partial failure of its structure. Hyde was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £32 statutory surcharge, but there was no driving ban because he was a carer for his mother.