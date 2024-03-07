The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between February 26 and March 3

Cider thief Joe David McKenna, 33, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a 24-week jail sentence after committing further offences while subject to a community order. McKenna wasn’t sentenced for breaching the order but was instead re-sentenced for the original offences which led to that order being imposed in 2023. They included eight counts of shop theft and assault by beating, namely stealing cans of cider from Oakdale Service Station in Harrogate, the theft of a 10-pack of Strongbow cider from the One Stop on Knaresborough Road, stealing two cases of cider from the Co-op in King Edward’s Drive, the theft of two cans of Captain Morgan rum from Morrison’s supermarket on March 8 last year and stealing 12 cans of Stella and other items worth over £209 from the Co-op store on Skipton Road.