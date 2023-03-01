The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between February 20 and February 24

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 20:

Stephen Richard Peel, 38, from Bishopside, received a 16-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped in Market Place, Thirsk, on February 5 when a breath test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £130 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £52.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 21:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Andrew Hunter, 41, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a seven-day jail sentence for failing to comply with the requirements of a post-custodial supervision order. He breached the order by missing three probation appointments. The jail sentence was imposed due to the “persistent” nature of the breach.

Bartosz Wielgomas, 18, of Willow Grove, Boroughbridge, received a 12-month motoring ban for dangerous driving. The offence occurred at York College in Sim Balk Lane on October 6 last year. He also received a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 22:

Ifsal Dalawar, 47, of Albert Place, Harrogate, received an 18-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. The first offence was detected on October 7 last year when Dalawar was driving in Halifax while disqualified and without insurance. He was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance for a second time in Leeds on October 24. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114. He was also given a 12-month community order which includes 180 hours of unpaid work. There were no separate penalties for the insurance offences.

Kathryn Emma Jukes, 47, of St George’s Road, Harrogate, was fined £100 for speeding in a Jaguar I-Pace. The vehicle was driven at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit in Church Lane, Pannal, on January 12 last year. She was made to pay a £34 surcharge and had three points added to her licence.

Lewis James Murray, 25, of Larkspur Grove, Harrogate, was fined £100 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 at Grimston. He was in a BMW X4 which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph on May 15 last year. He was also made to pay a £34 surcharge.

Victor Rainford, 71, from Wetherby, was fined £55 and had three points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Rainford, of Back Lane, Sicklinghall, was driving a Mercedes S350 on the A162 at Barkston Ash on June 13 last year when he broke a 40mph speed limit. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge, but there was no driving ban due to work commitments.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 23:

Gregory James Taylor, 37, of Grey Street, Harrogate, was given a two-month driving ban for causing a road accident which caused damage to another vehicle and failing to report the accident. The accident occurred on Hookstone Road on June 25 last year when Taylor’s Audi A5 caused damage to a Peugeot 206. He then failed to report the accident to police as soon as was reasonably practicable. He was fined £615 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a surcharge of £246. There were no separate penalties for careless driving and without insurance.

Darren McCann, 44, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman in Wetherby. McCann, of Hawthorne Wood, Retford, Nottinghamshire, must not intimidate, pester, contact or threaten the woman with violence during the 28-day operational period of the order. It also bans him from going anywhere near her home in Kirk Deighton.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 24:

Two teenagers were given 12-month community orders for racially aggravated assault. Lewis Edmondson, 19, of Byland Place, Harrogate, and Danny Smythe, 18, of Pannal Green, Pannal, were each ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as part of the order, along with up to 35 days’ rehabilitation activity. They were each ordered to pay the victim £25 compensation and £280 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £114. The incident occurred in Bower Street, Harrogate, on June 7, 2021. The victim was named in court.

Eva Helen McCartney, 19, of Spa Lane, Starbeck, was given a six-month community order for skipping probation appointments. The teenager missed two office appointments which was in breach of an existing community order imposed in December last year for assaulting a police officer. The court revoked the original order and imposed a new one which includes a three-month electronically monitored curfew banning McCartney from leaving her address between 7pm and 7am daily.

Ethan Wells-Smith, 29, of Armsford Drive, Harrogate, received a 28-week suspended prison sentence for failing to comply with a court order. He missed two probation appointments and two unpaid-work sessions in breach of an original suspended jail sentence imposed in November last year for possessing offensive weapons, criminal damage, assault and driving while disqualified. The new sentence was suspended for 12 months, during which time Wells-Smith must carry out a further 20 hours of unpaid work. The original requirements including rehabilitation activity were ordered to continue.

