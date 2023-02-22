The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between February 14 and February 17

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 14:

Matthew Christopher Lladipo Falokun, 20, of High Street, Harrogate, received a community order for sexually assaulting a woman at a bar in Ripon. He admitted an offence of sexual touching which occurred in September last year. As part of the order, Falokun must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay the victim £300 compensation and £85 prosecution costs, along with a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Higgins, 46, of Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits Higgins from pestering, intimidating, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him going anywhere near her home in Harrogate.

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 16:

Iain Irving, 31, of Harrogate Road, Huby, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped on Leeds Road, Harrogate, on November 20 last year, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £166.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 17:

Abbie Burrows, 21, of Coniston Way, Wetherby, was fined £198 and had three points added to her licence for speeding on the A1 near York. She was in an Audi which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph at Grimston on July 22, 2021. She was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £34 surcharge.