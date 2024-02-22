The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between February 13 and February 16

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 13:

Christopher Bramley, 61, of Gordale Mount, Knaresborough, was fined £100 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on Beamsley Hill. He was driving a Mercedes E220 which was travelling above the 50mph limit on the A59 on March 14 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £40 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 14:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Ashoke Chopra, 51, from Wetherby, was fined £461 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A1(M) near Ingmanthorpe, but there was no driving disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. Chopra, of Willow Crescent, Clifford, was driving a Volvo XC90 in Loshpot Lane, Kirk Deighton, when the offence was detected. The Volvo was travelling at a speed exceeding the 70mph limit. Chopra, who manages a youth football team, was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £164 surcharge, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to family commitments.

Thomas Gilman, 53, from Wetherby, was given a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding in Tadcaster. He was driving a Porsche Taycan 4S on the A659 York Road when the offence was detected on April 2, 2023. The Porsche was travelling at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit. Gilman, of Court Barton Lane, Clifford, was fined £666 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £266 surcharge.

Mathilda Van Breemen, 20, of Copgrove Lane, Farnham, was fined £369 and had six points added to her licence for speeding at Browson Bank. She was driving a VW Golf which was travelling at a speed exceeding 50mph on the A66 in May 2023. She was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £148 surcharge.

Helen Bevis, 63, of Fewston Drive, Harrogate, was fined £900 and had six points added to her licence for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged motoring offence. In March 2023, Bevis failed to provide police with information in relation to the driver of a Mini Cooper which was allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence. She was ordered to pay a £360 surcharge.

Cattle farmer Martin Falshaw, 70, from Swinton, Ripon, was fined £770 for an offence under the Health & Safety at Work Act after one of his cows trampled a woman, causing horrific injuries. Falshaw, of Fearby Cross, Swinton, admitted breaching healthy-and safety regulations by failing to fence off his cattle fields from a public footpath and erect appropriate warning signs. Victim Janicke Tvedt, who is in her 50s, suffered seven broke ribs and severe bowel injuries after one of Mr Falshaw’s cows stamped on her. The horrifying incident occurred on July 25, 2021. Falshaw was ordered to pay £4,539 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 16: