The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between December 6 and December 12

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 6:

Jonathan Richard Powell, 45, of Shaw Lane, Farnham, received a two-year community order for harassing a named woman. The offence occurred between October 2021 and January this year when Powell sent the victim unwanted emails, messages and letters and turned up at her workplace. As part of the order, Powell must complete a 32-day Building Better Relationships programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He must also carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the community. Powell was slapped with a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim and a named man, as well as banning him from going to their home in Norwood. He was made to pay £300 prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 7:

Bryan Pedel, 30, of Wentworth Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £116 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was in a VW Crafter which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on the A19 at Crathorne on June 25 last year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Macallum Swain, 24, of Poppyfields, Summerbridge, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the diver involved in an alleged motoring offence. Swain admitted failing to give police information in relation to the driver of a Suzuki GSX involved in the alleged offence. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Robert Anthony Marsh, 27, of Burley Bank Road, Killinghall, was given a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on the A59 at Skipton. He was in an Audi A3 which was driven at a speed exceeding 50mph at Beamsley Hill on February 27. He was fined £146 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Balazs Czirjak, 41, of New Road, High Birstwith, was fined £169 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B6479 at Langcliffe. He was in a Kia Sportage which was driven at a speed exceeding the 40mph limit on July 19, 2020. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Damien Stanton, 37, of Clive Road, Spofforth, was fined £368 and had five points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 in York. He was in a VW Golf which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph on the dual carriageway at Heslington on March 31. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £37 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 8:

Francis George Brennan, 19, of Reynard Crag Lane, High Birstwith, received a 21-month motoring ban for drink-driving in Harrogate. He was in an Audi A1 which was stopped in Kingsley Drive on June 22. A blood test revealed that Brennan was more than twice the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £188 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £75 surcharge to fund victim services. There were no separate penalties for careless driving, causing an accident in Kingsley Drive where damage was caused to other vehicles and property, and failing to report the accident to police as soon as was reasonably practicable.

Nicholas Britain, 43, of St John’s Walk, Kirby Hill, was given a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving in Harrogate. He was stopped in Oakdale Rise on October 7 when a blood test revealed he was nearly twice the specified limit for cocaine. There was no separate penalty for possessing a gram of heroin. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £145 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Nicholas McElroy, of Walton Park, Pannal, was given a 23-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was in a Mercedes SLK which was stopped on Leeds Road, Pannal, on November 23. A breath test showed he was well over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was also made subject to a community order, under which he must complete up to 10 rehabilitation-activity days, and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £114.

Daniel Wilson, 30, of Hutton Grove, Ripon, was fined £538 for assaulting a police officer. The offence occurred at Harrogate Police Station on November 21. He was ordered to pay £145 costs and a statutory surcharge of £215.

David Philip Elstob, 38, of Palace Court, Ripon, was fined £440 and had four points added to his licence for speeding on the A61 at Baldersby. He was driving a Land Rover Discovery which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on June 8, 2021. Elstob denied the offence but was found guilty in absentia. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £44 surcharge.

Timothy Snowden, 49, of Coldbeck House Farm, Bishop Thornton, was fined £1,000 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver in an alleged speeding offence. Snowden denied failing to give Lancashire Police information relating to the driver involved in the alleged offence but was found guilty in absentia. A further allegation of speeding in a Mercedes 5OJ large goods vehicle in Osbaldeston, Lancashire, in October 2021, was withdrawn by the prosecution. Snowden was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £100 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 9:

Jack Allen, 33, of High Street, Knaresborough, was placed on a 30-day curfew for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing two unpaid-work sessions in October. Under the electronically monitored curfew, Allen must not leave his home between 7pm and 7am daily for 30 days. The original requirements, including unpaid work, will continue.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 12: