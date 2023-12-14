The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between December 5 and December 12
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 5:
The case against Leeds United player Rasmus Kristensen, 26, who is charged with speeding, was adjourned at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court. Kristensen, of North Park Road, Harrogate, is accused of speeding on the A6040 Knaresborough Road on February 19. His case will be heard again on January 23 next year, when a driving disqualification will be considered.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 6:
Ioan Robert Bucur, 32, of Heathfield Drive, Knaresborough, was fined £40 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was driving an Audi A6 which was travelling above the 30mph limit on the A61 at Baldersby in September last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £16 statutory surcharge.
Jonathan Michael Pearce, 42, of Spring Grove, Harrogate, was allowed to keep his licence despite being caught driving without insurance and then speeding in a separate incident. He was driving a Fiat Doblo on Chelmsford Road, Harrogate, when the first offence was detected in April 2022. For driving without insurance, he was fined £300, had eight points added to his licence and was ordered to pay £90 costs. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence. The second offence occurred on January 14 this year when he was driving the same Fiat car which was travelling above the 30mph limit on Leeds Road, Harrogate. He had three points added to his licence for that offence which put him over the threshold for disqualification, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances, namely self-employed work commitments and caring responsibilities. He was fined a further £224 for the speeding offence and ordered to pay an extra £90 prosecution costs, along with a further statutory surcharge of £440.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 12:
Modou Lamin Jallow, 46, of Woodale Court, Harrogate, received a four-month motoring ban for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving. He was in a Nissan Note when the offence was detected on Otley Road, Harrogate, on March 4. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £61 surcharge.
Gareth Burrow, 32, of Burley Bank Road, Killinghall, was given a two-year community order for sexually assaulting a named woman. Burrow admitted one count of sexually touching the victim who can’t be named for legal reasons. The offence occurred in Harrogate in February 2022. As part of the order, Burrow was made subject to a 12-week, electronically monitored curfew which prohibits him leaving his home between 7pm and 7am daily. He was also ordered to take part in a 43-day accredited offender programme and complete up to 12 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was made to pay the victim £500 compensation and a statutory surcharge of £114. Burrow was placed on the police offenders’ register for five years.