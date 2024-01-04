The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between December 20 and December 29
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 20:
Skyler Zielinski, 36, from Harrogate, received a new suspended prison sentence with rehabilitation for breaching a court order. Zielinski failed to comply with the community requirements of the original suspended sentence – imposed in October 2023 after he was convicted of assault, theft and criminal damage – by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments in November. Under the new, 18-week suspended jail sentence to mark the breach, Zielinski, of no fixed address, must complete a further 10 days of rehabilitation activity. Other elements of the original order, including an exclusion requirement, would continue.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 28:
Daniel Alun Woodward, 36, of Oakdale Avenue, Harrogate, was jailed for six months after breaching a suspended prison sentence. He breached the order by committing a further offence during the operational period of the suspended sentence, which was imposed in November 2022 for assault, carrying a knife, racially aggravated public disorder and affray. Woodward wasn’t sentenced for the breach. Instead, he was re-sentenced for the original offences. Six months of the original suspended sentence for carrying a knife were activated. Sentences for the other offences were all to run concurrently with the six-month jail sentence for possessing a blade in public.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 29:
Riorden Lishke, 22, of Bramley Way, Knaresborough, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Lishke from intimidating, pestering or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him contacting her and entering named premises in Knaresborough.