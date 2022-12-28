The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between December 13 and December 19

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 13:

Sunnie Dennison, 18, of South Drive, Harrogate, was fined £40 and had four points added to his licence for driving without a licence. The offence was detected on Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough, on May 21. Dennison was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 14:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Simon Baker, 52, of Royal Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £256 and had three points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Baker, an architect, was in a BMW Series 3 which was driven at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit on the A61 Leeds Road, Harrogate, on April 13. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge, but there was no driving ban because the father-of-two, who also teaches at Sheffield University, needed his car for his architectural business in Leeds which employed six people.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 15:

Joshua Harris, 24, of Wainfleet Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped in Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, on October 23 when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £403 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a surcharge of £161 to fund victim services.

Mark Hutchinson, of Wetherby Road, Bardsley, received a 20-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was driving a Vauxhall Astra which was stopped in Harrogate on July 15. A blood test revealed he was over twice the legal drink-drive limit. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Wendy Shortman, 59, of Kent Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drink-driving. She was driving a Peugeot 2008 which was stopped on Kings Road, Harrogate, on November 28. A drink-drive test revealed she had 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. She was fined £115 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £46 surcharge.

Dijana Zvirgzdiene, 56, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, was given a two-year motoring ban after she was caught driving while well over twice the legal alcohol limit. She was stopped in Nightingale Drive, Harrogate, on November 26, when a drink-drive test revealed she had 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - nearly three times the legal limit. She was fined £884 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a surcharge of £354 to fund victim services.

James Lefley, 44, of Clotherholme Park, Ripon, was given a three-year motoring ban after he was caught driving while over four times the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped on Kirkby Road, Ripon, on October 15, when a drink-drive test revealed he had 147mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Lefley was also made subject to a two-year community order under which he will have to complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was made to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114 to fund victim services.

Robbie Bruce Shiels, 24, of Beech Road, Ripon, was fined £200 for assaulting a man at a nightclub in the town. The attack occurred at The Wonderland bar on July 16. Shiels was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Ben Hay, 36, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for breaching probation requirements. He failed to comply with the requirements of an original community order imposed in 2018 by missing a probation appointment and unpaid-work session in January this year. The initial order was imposed after Hay was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Under the new order imposed for the breach, he must carry out 260 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Kevin Stephenson, 44, of St Mary’s Walk, Harrogate, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to stop him harassing a named woman. Under the order, which was requested by police, Stephenson must not pester, intimidate or threaten the woman with violence. It also prohibits him from contacting her or going to any address where he knows her to be living.

Michael James Smith, 32, of Jennyfields, Harrogate, was given a four-month suspended prison sentence to carrying a knife in the town centre. He was caught with the blade on Cambridge Road on November 18. The four-month jail sentence was suspended for two years, during which time Smith must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme, 180 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 16:

Laura Janette Camsey, 26, of Christian Terrace, Ripon, received a four-year motoring ban after she was caught driving while nearly four times the legal alcohol limit. She was stopped in Barefoot Street, Ripon, on November 6, when a breath test revealed she was way over the legal drink-drive limit. She was also made subject to a community order under which she must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. Camsey was ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114 to fund victim services. There was no separate penalty for driving when a test certificate had not been issued within the appropriate period.

Skyler Zienlinski, 35, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for stealing bottles of alcohol, assaulting a named man at a supermarket in Harrogate and criminal damage. The offences occurred at the Sainsbury’s store in Cambridge Street on August 1. On the same day, he stole bottles of wine and Desperado, the Tequila-flavoured lager, from the supermarket. He also admitted damaging bottles of Desperado. As part of the order, Zienlinski must comply with an alcohol-abstinence programme for 120 days and was ordered to complete up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the assault victim, £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 19: