The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between August 26 and September 8

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 29:

Robin Yates, 50, of Stripe Lane, Hartwith, had his restraining order varied because a named Harrogate woman was “still in fear” of him. The original order was altered so that Yates was prohibited from contacting the woman directly or via a third party, except through a solicitor. It also bans him entering the street in Harrogate where she lives.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 3:

Stephen Macdonald, 39, of Ripon Road, Killinghall, received a 12-week jail sentence for breaching a restraining order designed to protect a named woman. Macdonald admitted an offence of harassment/breaching a restraining order. The offence occurred on September 2 when he was found inside the woman’s address in Harrogate. This was in breach of the restraining order as Macdonald was banned from having any direct contact with her. An immediate jail sentence was imposed because Macdonald’s previous record aggravated the seriousness of the offence.

Dayle Roane, 54, of Cecil Street, Harrogate, was fined £925 and had five points added to his licence for speeding. He was driving a VW Transporter which was travelling above 30mph on the A65 in Gargrave on November 26 last year. The prosecution case was proved in his absence. Roane was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £370 statutory surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 5:

Richard Erkulis, 60, of The Close, Wetherby, was fined £124 and had six points added to his licence for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Ford Fiesta when the offence occurred on the A1(M) at Bramham on May 4, 2023. He was ordered to pay £650 prosecution costs and a £50 surcharge, but there was no driving disqualification because Erkulis had family commitments and needed his licence for his work as a specialist stonemason working on historic buildings including those run by the National Trust.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 6:

Joseph Brent, 37, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, was ordered to undergo drug treatment and rehabilitation work after breaching a suspended prison sentence. He failed to comply with the order by missing two probation appointments in August. The 16-week suspended sentence, which was imposed by North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court in September last year for possessing a blade, was varied to include a six-month drug-treatment programme and up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity which Brent must complete over the two-year suspension period.