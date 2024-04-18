The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 8 and April 15
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 9:
Jack Wrightson, 26, of Mill Lane, Burton Leonard, was fined £276 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 at High Hutton. He was in a Renault Captur which was travelling above the 70mph limit at Whitwell Hill on May 29 last year. He was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of a similar amount.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 10:
Pouran Gray, 67, of Whernside Close, Killinghall, was fined £92 and had three points added to her licence for speeding on the A6040 in Harrogate, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. She was in a VW Golf which was travelling above 30mph at The Stray on July 19, 2023. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £92 statutory surcharge, but the court did not impose a driving disqualification due to family commitments and because Gray needed her licence for her work as a mobile hairdresser.
Brandon Stringer, of Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban for speeding on the A64 at Barton-le-Willows. He was driving a Porsche which was travelling above 70mph on June 17 last year. He was fined £666 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £266 surcharge.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 15:
Adam Jennings, 31, of Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, received a seven-day prison sentence for breaching post-custodial supervision requirements. He failed to comply with the order’s requirements following a period of imprisonment in that he did not attend three post-sentence probation appointments and missed three unpaid-work sessions in February without reasonable excuse.
Craig Ingham, 34, of Albert Road, Harrogate, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order designed to protect a named woman. He breached the order by going inside her address in Harrogate, where he was banned from entering.