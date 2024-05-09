The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 29 and May 5

By Court Reporter
Published 9th May 2024, 10:46 BST
These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 1:

Bello Sambo, 35, of Albany Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £556 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Toyota Corolla on Skipton Road, Harrogate, in June 2023 when the offence was detected. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £222, but the court didn’t order a driving disqualification because Sambo had family commitments and needed his licence for his work delivering bulk orders of newspapers.