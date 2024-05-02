The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 23 and April 30
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 23:
Iqbal Hussain, 30, of Franklin Road, Harrogate, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence. He admitted failing to give North Yorkshire Police information relating to the driver of an Audi A3 allegedly involved in a speeding infringement in Hookstone Close, Harrogate, in July 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £48 surcharge. A further allegation of speeding was withdrawn by the prosecution at the behest of the police.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 24:
Jordan Smith, 28, of Dragon View, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on the A661. He was driving a BMW which was travelling above 30mph on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on May 21 last year. He was fined £426 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £170.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 25:
Joshua Simpson, 19, of Magnolia Place, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug driving. The offence occurred in Magnolia Place on October 20 last year. A blood test revealed that Simpson was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 statutory surcharge and was fined £350. There was no separate penalty for possessing cocaine on the same date.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 29:
George Cole, 20, of Victoria Avenue, Knaresborough, was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence for possessing an offensive weapon in public. He was caught with a screwdriver in Parliament Street, Harrogate, on April 28. The jail sentence was suspended for 12 months. Cole was ordered to pay £85 costs.