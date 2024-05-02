The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 23 and April 30

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 23:

Iqbal Hussain, 30, of Franklin Road, Harrogate, was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence. He admitted failing to give North Yorkshire Police information relating to the driver of an Audi A3 allegedly involved in a speeding infringement in Hookstone Close, Harrogate, in July 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £48 surcharge. A further allegation of speeding was withdrawn by the prosecution at the behest of the police.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 24:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Jordan Smith, 28, of Dragon View, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding on the A661. He was driving a BMW which was travelling above 30mph on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on May 21 last year. He was fined £426 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £170.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 25:

Joshua Simpson, 19, of Magnolia Place, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug driving. The offence occurred in Magnolia Place on October 20 last year. A blood test revealed that Simpson was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 statutory surcharge and was fined £350. There was no separate penalty for possessing cocaine on the same date.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 29: