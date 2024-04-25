The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 15 and April 22

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 17:

Businessman Jonathan Darcy, 48, of Burns Way, Harrogate, was fined £230 and had three points added to his licence for speeding at The Stray, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Tesla which was travelling above 30mph on the A6040 on July 24 last year. Darcy, the director of a commercial fit-out company, was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £92 statutory surcharge, but the court didn’t impose a driving disqualification because he needed his car for work, and the company and its employees would be affected.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 19:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Leigh Ross, 37, of Prospect Place, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work for breaching his post-custodial supervision requirements. He failed to comply with the order following a period of imprisonment in that he was not “of good behaviour and undermined the rehabilitative purposes of the supervision period”. Ross received a warning letter in January and March for being aggressive in a probation-office appointment and failed to attend a monitoring appointment in February without reasonable excuse.

Jack Whitehouse, 33, of Coniston Road, Harrogate, was fined £369 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order, imposed in May 2022, by skipping two unpaid-work sessions in August 2023 and March this year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs. The court decreed that the order should continue.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 22:

