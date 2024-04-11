The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 1 and April 7

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 2:

Kamal Hamadeh, 34, of Clarence Drive, Harrogate, was fined £458 and had five points added to his licence for speeding, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Tesla Model Y which was travelling above 70mph on the A64 at Whitwell Hill on May 27 last year. Hamadeh was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £183 statutory surcharge. However, the court didn’t impose a driving ban because Hamadeh needed his car for his work as an engineering project manager which required him to travel around the country to meet business suppliers. If he lost his licence, he would be made redundant which would prevent him sending money overseas to his parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 3:

Harrogate Magistrates’ Court

Craig Ingham, 34, of Albert Road, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The order, which was requested by police, prevents him contacting, intimidating, pestering and threatening the woman with violence during the 28-day period of the injunction. It also bans him from entering the street in Harrogate where the woman lives.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 4:

Kundananjii Gombe, 26, of Albert Road, Harrogate, received an eight-week jail sentence after breaching a suspended prison term. Gombe, a Zambian national, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the order’s community requirements by missing two unpaid-work sessions in November last year. There was no adjudication for the breach, but Gombe was re-sentenced for the original offences which gave rise to the suspended sentence, namely assaulting a police officer at the Mojo cocktail bar in Harrogate, assaulting a named man in Parliament Street and possessing two cannabis joints on April 2, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were hard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 5:

Nicola Hurren, 22, of Garten Close, Knaresborough, was fined £60 for breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments in September 2023 and February this year.

Max Hindmarsh, 19, of Redfearn Mews, Harrogate, was fined £60 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by skipping two unpaid-work sessions in February and March without reasonable excuse. The court ordered that Hindmarsh must complete the outstanding 118 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation-activity appointments before the order’s expiration date.

Dale Lister, 30, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, received a new 18-month community order for breaching a court mandate. The original order, which was revoked, was imposed in June last year for a criminal-damage offence in which Lister damaged a fence and a glass window in a door at the home of a named woman in Hull. He breached the order by missing an appointment on the Building Better Relationships programme in January and failing to attend a pre-programme session in February. As part of the new order, Lister must take part in a 33-day accredited programme including Building Better Relationships and up to five days of rehabilitation activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Reed, 41, of Woodhall Grove, Harrogate, was given a two-year community order for making a fraudulent Universal Credit claim. Reed admitted one count of fraud which was committed between March 2020 and August 2021 when he made a false representation, namely declaring that he had rent liability on his home to obtain the benefit. As part of the order, he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Nathan Simpson, 31, of College Road, Ripon, was fined £116 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements by missing two unpaid-work sessions without reasonable excuse in December 2023. The court ordered that Simpson must complete the outstanding 121 hours of unpaid work before the order’s expiration date.

Sarah Marietta Tayan, 36, of Coppice Avenue, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for benefit fraud. Tayan made fraudulent claims for Universal Credit between March 2020 and December 2022. She admitted two counts of benefit fraud in that she falsely declared she had rent liability for her Coppice Avenue home and her former flat on Kings Road, Harrogate. As part of the order, Tayan must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.