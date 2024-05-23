The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between 13 May and 19 May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 14:

Darren Beeforth, 39, of Charles Avenue, Harrogate, received a three-year community order after he admitted racially aggravated harassment, threatening to damage property and assaulting a named woman. Beeforth threatened to smash the windows of a named man in King Edward’s Drive, Harrogate, on March 22. At Dougie’s Fish & Chips on the same day, he verbally abused members of the public inside the takeaway in King Edward’s Drive, which amounted to racially aggravated harassment. At an address in Charles Avenue, Harrogate, on the same date, Beeforth assaulted a named woman. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge. He was also fined £562 and as part of the community order will have to complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. In addition, he was ordered to complete a 33-day accredited programme and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 15:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Alexander Parker, 23, of Hookstone Grange Way, Harrogate, was fined £403 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. He was driving a Mercedes Benz CLA when the offence was detected on the B6163 Thistle Hill at Knaresborough on May 21 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £161 surcharge, but the court didn’t impose a driving ban because Parker needed his licence for his work as a property valuer and had family commitments. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 16:

Aimee Wain, 18, of Doublegates Avenue, Ripon, received a two-year motoring ban after she was caught driving while way over twice the legal alcohol limit. The offence occurred at Colburn Business Park in Chartermark Way, North Yorkshire, on April 22. A drink-drive test showed that Wain had 95mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 statutory surcharge. She was fined £384.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Smith, 44, of Rudding Lane, Follifoot, was given a 30-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while almost four times the legal alcohol limit. Smith was stopped at the filling station on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on May 1. A drink-drive test revealed she had 126mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and given an 18-month community order which includes a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. She was also ordered to complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Adam Smith, 41, of Stagecoach Drive, Boroughbridge, was fined £266 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing two unpaid-work sessions in March and April. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and the court decreed that the order should continue.

Graeme Rucroft, 36, received a 25-month motoring ban for drug-driving in Minskip. The offence occurred in Roecliffe Drive on March 7. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cocaine. Rucroft, of Pheasant Drive, Dishforth, also received a 12-month community order and was told he must complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Thomas Bardon, 33, of Finden Gardens, Hampsthwaite, was given a two-year community order after he was found guilty of two counts of exposure. He twice exposed his private parts, intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress, in Harrogate in May and August last year. Bardon was given a two-year prohibition order forbidding him from exposing his private parts in a public place. He was also ordered to complete up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 50 hours’ unpaid work. He was made to pay £100 compensation and ordered not to contact three named females. In addition, he was ordered not to enter the grounds of Valley Gardens for any reason. He was placed on the sex-offenders’ register for five years and made subject to a five-year sexual-harm-prevention order which prohibits him using any sexual gestures or actions towards any other person or in view of any other person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Flanagan, 43, from Dacre Banks, received a three-year motoring ban for drink-driving. The offence occurred on the B6451 Darley Carr on Boxing Day 2023. A drink-drive test showed that Flanagan had 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was ordered to pay £310 costs and a £156 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 17:

Joseph McAvoy, 53, of no fixed address, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to stop him harassing a named Harrogate woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police, prohibits him from intimidating, harassing and threatening or inflicting violence on the woman. It also bans him from contacting her and going to her address in Harrogate.